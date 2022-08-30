ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele

A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
COLUMBUS, OH
Devon Allen
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Whiskey Riff

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds

Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
The Spun

Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today

Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
CHICAGO, IL
