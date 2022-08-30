Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL・
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds
Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs
Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL・
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today
Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
Look: Buckeye Fans Not Happy With Former Notre Dame Star
There's already been a lot of smack talk between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans in advance of Saturday night's matchup. This is a matchup that's been years in the making and it's taking place between two top five teams in the country. Former players are now starting to join...
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon
For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
