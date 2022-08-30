ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face

After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers to sign K Eddy Pineiro

Eddy Pineiro became a player to monitor early in the Panthers’ kicker search, having been with the Bears during new Carolina special teams coordinator Chris Tabor‘s tenure. The Panthers are indeed going in this direction. Pineiro is signing with Carolina on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Browns Release Player Following Their Quarterback Signing

After claiming former Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, the Cleveland Browns released a member of the defense on Wednesday. The team released defensive end Isaac Rochell in the corresponding move. Rochell was signed by the Browns this spring after spending a year with the Colts. The former seventh-round pick...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

NBC Sports Boston staff predicts Patriots record, MVPs and more

In less than two weeks, the New England Patriots will begin their 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. There's no shortage of question marks heading into the regular-season opener on Sept. 11. Most of those questions come from the Patriots offense. Will Matt Patricia and Joe...
NFL
On3.com

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman

Hard Rock Stadium (71,000) 16/#17 MIAMI HURRICANES (0-0, 0-0 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993) | CAREER: 62-60 (11th season) | AT MIAMI: 0-0 (first) BETHUNE-COOKMAN WILDCATS (0-0, 0-0 MEAC) HEAD COACH: Terry Sims (Knoxville, 1997) | CAREER: 36-30 (seventh season) | AT BETHUNE-COOKMAN: 36-30 (seventh) THE GAME. •...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
