penbaypilot.com
Camden Windjammer Festival celebrates nautical history with music, 5K and lobster crate races, fireworks, pancakes, and boats of all sizes
Plot a course for Camden this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3, when the harbor will fill with the sails and masts of a dozen windjammers and schooners. Friday, Sept. 2, brings the launch of Camden’s 27th annual maritime celebration, the Camden Windjammer Festival, which features the largest gathering of windjammers in the northeast. The festival offers two days of family-friendly events, spirited competition and nautical exhibits, a combination that one can only experience on Labor Day Weekend in Camden.
Award-Winning Maine Campground is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat
There's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures. Yes, this campground that boasts oceanfront fun, hiking in the beautiful forests, and getting some farm time if you want is truly unique.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Tesoro’s In Bangor Will Hold A Grand Re-Opening September 13th
Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the owners of a popular Downton Bangor area restaurant had to put it up for sale, now the doors are open again, with a plan to have a grand re-opening. Just over three years ago, Tesoro New Italian Restaurant re-opened its doors under the new...
penbaypilot.com
State Of Maine recognizes United Midcoast Charities for 80 years of service
CAMDEN — The State Of Maine has issued a joint resolution honoring United Midcoast Charities (UMC) for its 80 years of service to the community. In presenting the joint resolution to UMC, Rep. Vicki Doudera said, “In 1942, a handful of community leaders came together with the notion that by pooling their resources they could better support nonprofit organizations serving those in need in Midcoast Maine. Now, 80 years later, United Midcoast Charities has become a vital source of funding and professional training for more than 35 agencies and helps meet the needs of food, housing, health, safety, and economic security for residents in Knox and Waldo counties.”
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
penbaypilot.com
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
penbaypilot.com
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
penbaypilot.com
No ideal options for stubborn Lincolnville hay bale fire
LINCOLNVILLE — Foam would probably help a lot in order to keep the water on the hay, according to Lincolnville Fire Chief Don Fullington. However, it is an organic farm, and the fire department is trying to keep it that way for as long as they can. For six...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
wabi.tv
Main Street in Old Town back open after water main break
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Main St in Old Town opened back up Thursday night around 9pm after being closed all day due to a water main break. The break happened around 5:30am Thursday due to a fire suppression line failing, according to the Old Town Water District. Crews from...
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside golf swings past Lincoln Academy
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 1. Oceanside 188, Lincoln Academy 191 (OS wins 5.5 to 3.5) Noah Mclellan (O) 40 L 3+1 Kellan Adickes (LA) 36. Bryson Mattox (O) 50 Even Sebastian Chesebro...
penbaypilot.com
George Lewis Wiley, service and obituary
There will be a Celebration of Life for George Lewis Wiley, formerly of Warren, Maine, who passed away June 16, 2022 in Piedmont, South Carolina. The family will welcome all who wish to attend on September 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Pioneer Grange Hall, 110 Payson Road, East Union, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Travis D. Havener, obituary
ROCKLAND — Travis D. Havener, 32, died unexpectedly, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. Born in Rockport, January 31, 1990, he was the son of Brandi Billings and Wayne Havener. Travis was educated locally, and while in middle school was a gifted athlete, and especially excelled on the basketball court. Travis was always drawn to the water. He loved being on the ocean and started working as a stern man a young boy.
penbaypilot.com
Grateful and humbled by election results
A heartfelt thank you to everyone in Rockport who participated in Tuesday’s election. So many of you worked hard in the months and weeks leading up to the election. Our local newspapers did a great job of airing the issues among the candidates and creating room for back and forth among our residents.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
penbaypilot.com
Bruce D. Kelwick, obituary
VINALHAVEN — Bruce D. Kelwick, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Coastal Manor in Falmouth. Born May 25, 1933 on Vinalhaven, he was the son of Kristen and Hildur (Thulin) Kelwick. Graduating from Vinalhaven High School in 1952, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1952.
