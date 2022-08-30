Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Report: Collin Sexton turned down contract offer from Cavs before trade to Utah
After landing combo guard Collin Sexton in a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavaliers as part of the package for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz intend to keep Sexton in Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reveals in an emergency edition of his podcast The Hoop Collective. Sexton had been...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Milwaukee Bucks Land Seth Curry In Major Trade Scenario
Life is great when you’re at the top. When you achieve the highest honor in your field, there’s nothing left to do but bask in the glory. In the NBA, that honor is winning the championship. After all, 29 general managers will spend their summer racking their brains,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers Land Eric Gordon, Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
Every team in the NBA operates under its own principles. After all, they’re each in a unique position relative to each other. For example, rebuilding teams function differently than contending teams. In general, the “rebuilding cycle” influences every transaction in the NBA. Each team makes its moves in accordance with its unique short and long-term goals.
Could the Boston Celtics be kicking the tires on bringing aboard veteran forward Carmelo Anthony?
Could the Boston Celtics be kicking the tires on bringing aboard veteran forward Carmelo Anthony? Per Bally’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Anthony “has been considered a potential signee” by the Celtics in the wake of the Danilo Gallinari knee injury. This of course leaves much...
RELATED PEOPLE
Duke's projected starting lineup without Dariq Whitehead
It's too early to tell if Dariq Whitehead will be in uniform when the 2022-23 Duke basketball team hosts Jacksonville on Nov. 7 in the first game of the Jon Scheyer era. After all, the presumed immediate starter is only one day removed from having surgery on his right foot, which he fractured ...
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
CBS Sports
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
ESPN
Candace Parker delivers another classic to lead Chicago Sky to series-evening win over Connecticut Sun
CHICAGO -- Behind a vintage performance from 14-year vet and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, the 2-seed and defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky evened their best-of-five semifinal series against the 3-seed Connecticut Sun at 1-1 with an 85-77 win Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. In her second of consecutive dominant...
ESPN
Warriors' Stephen Curry feted in Davidson ceremony: 'I'm a graduate, I'm a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame'
Following his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP win, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry often used the phrase "What are they going to say now?" in regards to his professional résumé. But now, the same goes for his college career. On Wednesday, Curry was inducted into Davidson...
NBC Sports
Report: Jazz plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons ends engagement with fiancée
After an offseason to recover playmaking forward Ben Simmons looks to take the hardwood this season for the Brooklyn Nets, but off the court, the young talent has reportedly split from his soon-to-be wife. Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post reported that the couple has ended their engagement. She...
ESPN
Source: Philadelphia Eagles' Andre Dillard fractures arm in practice
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during practice Thursday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The Eagles do not believe it to be a season-ending injury, but a source said Dillard will undergo further testing to determine whether surgery is needed and a timeline for return.
AthlonSports.com
Chicago Bears Placed A Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve This Thursday
The Chicago Bears are not at full strength to start the 2022 season. This Thursday morning, the NFC North franchise announced it's placing a veteran wide receiver on the injured reserve. That veteran wide receiver is N'Keal Harry. The Bears acquired N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England...
ESPN
National League Glance
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m. Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
MLB・
Comments / 0