ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement

It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markieff Morris
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report

Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn#Suns
NBA Analysis Network

Atlanta Hawks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The NBA is not so different from life in many respects. The ability to work with others is a valuable skill in any context. Some NBA players are masters of it. Their portability makes them an attractive proposition for any team. In some cases, the league’s biggest stars fit this description. Other times, we’re talking about role players.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Source: Philadelphia Eagles' Andre Dillard fractures arm in practice

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during practice Thursday, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The Eagles do not believe it to be a season-ending injury, but a source said Dillard will undergo further testing to determine whether surgery is needed and a timeline for return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears Placed A Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve This Thursday

The Chicago Bears are not at full strength to start the 2022 season. This Thursday morning, the NFC North franchise announced it's placing a veteran wide receiver on the injured reserve. That veteran wide receiver is N'Keal Harry. The Bears acquired N'Keal Harry in a trade with the New England...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

National League Glance

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m. Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy