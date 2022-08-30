ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TechCrunch

Hear the steps to raise a Series A on today’s TechCrunch Live

We’re going to start the event talking about fundraising WELL Health’s seed round, and hear the lessons Guillaume de Zwirek learned along the way. As you’ll hear from Lefourt and de Zwirek, there are notable differences between raising a seed round and a Series A round. Investors look at different aspects of the company, and the founder must prepare for the fundraising differently. Rather than selling a story, they’re selling a company.
TechCrunch

How tech giants are responding to the growing green card backlog

The plea was, of course, self-serving — Amazon topped the list of companies applying for green cards in 2019 with 1,500 applications, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. But it did serve to spotlight that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — the agency responsible for issuing green cards — is barreling toward a failure to adjudicate tens of thousands of applications before a September 30 deadline.
TechCrunch

All Raise, Forerunner, GV and Precursor join Startup Battlefield judges

They’ll have to work hard to impress the judges, who will hear their pitches and follow up with tough questions. We already announced the first group of judges, and the second tranche of seasoned innovators and investors are ready to help declare the champion. Wait, did you know? Startup...
TechCrunch

Landa can make you a landlord with just $5

So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares. One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding — including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX also co-led its seed round.
TechCrunch

Zenly is still hugely popular, so why’s Snap shutting it down?

The reasons for Snap’s massive scaling back exercise are perhaps obvious, as it’s the same economic reasons why countless other businesses have laid off workers this year — the company said the cuts could save it $500 million in costs annually. The markets seemed to like the news, too, with Snap’s shares jumping around 15% at one point yesterday when it announced the cutbacks, before settling at around 9% up over the previous day’s closing price.
TechCrunch

Everything you need to know to make a great startup pitch deck

A lot of these articles are part of TechCrunch+ — TechCrunch’s premium subscription product. I’ve marked them below so you know which ones you need a subscription to read. Perhaps I’m just a teensy bit biased over here, but I’d say it’s definitely worth subscribing to get access to all of this content. (And we’re having a Labor Day sale at the moment!)
The Associated Press

FourKites Launches New Unified Customer Interface - The First Solution to Deliver End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility in a Single Platform

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a major platform upgrade that enables organisations to more easily leverage critical supply chain visibility data across their enterprise. The new release creates seamless integration between real-time transportation visibility and facility-specific data — across all modes — providing actionable insights that drive efficiencies and prevent disruptions across the end-to-end supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005394/en/ FourKites launches new unified Customer Interface - the first solution to deliver End-to-end supply chain visibility in a single platform (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

UK clears $8.1B merger between NortonLifeLock and Avast

The merger has been hanging in the balance since plans were first revealed last August. The CMA revealed in March that it was launching an investigation, stating that combining two closely-aligned, market-leading rivals raised significant competition concerns. And this is true, as both companies are leading cybersecurity players, with products spanning antivirus, identity protection, VPNs and more.
CBS News

Snap laying off 20% of its staff in hopes of reducing costs

The parent company of social media platform Snapchat is laying off 20% of its staff as it tries to reduce costs in the face of declining sales, the company said Wednesday. CEO Evan Spiegel said in a letter to staff posted on Snap's website that sales were not keeping up with projections.
TechCrunch

Coming out of COVID, investors lose their taste for board meetings

“Two of the board members didn’t show up, and the company had a resolution on the agenda to pass the budget,” recalls an exasperated Olsen. A “junior person was there for the venture firm” — a co-investor in the startup — but that individual was “not allowed to vote because they’re not the board member. And so we had this dynamic where all of a sudden, the founder is like, ‘Well, wait a minute, so I can’t get my budget approved because people aren’t showing up to my board meeting?'”
TechCrunch

Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Live’s special Minneapolis event!

To help highlight what the city has to offer, we’re enlisting the help of local startups! Like past City Spotlights, this one will feature a pitch-off with local Minneapolis startups pitching to VCs. The winner gets fast-tracked into Startup Battlefield 200, which includes free exhibition space at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Applications are closed, but everyone can register for the event here.
The Week

Autos: A jump-start for the electric future

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: The end of the gas-guzzler is nearing, and California is showing the way, said Shannon Osaka in The Washington Post. Last week, California announced that it would bar the sale of new gas-powered cars, with limited exceptions for plug-in hybrids, starting in 2035. That may seem like a long way off, but the legislation requires a steady buildup of EVs and plug-in hybrids as a proportion of new-car sales, from 35 percent in 2026 to 68 percent by 2030 to 100 percent by 2035 (plug-in hybrids can...
TechCrunch

OneSignal lands $50M to automatically optimize SMS, in-app and email campaigns

Beginning as a mobile game studio, OneSignal pivoted to customer engagement when co-founder and CEO George Deglin saw an opportunity to address a perennial challenge in app development: creating an effective push notification pipeline. “There is a huge shift happening in the mobile app industry. Technology and regulatory changes have...
