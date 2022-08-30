ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

By Brendan Gulick
 3 days ago

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes' coaches and a few players talks to the media for the first time this week ahead of their opener.

Tuesday afternoon of Ohio State game week means our first opportunity to get info straight from the source.

Head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to preview this weekend's top-5 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

When Day steps away from the podium, he's scheduled to be followed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles , safety Ronnie Hickman , left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and tight end Cade Stover .

You can watch the entire press conference below, or by following along with us on our YouTube channel. We will have a Buckeye Report from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after the press conferences wrap up, and we will also have another episode of the Buckeye Breakdown podcast later today.

