WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes' coaches and a few players talks to the media for the first time this week ahead of their opener.

Tuesday afternoon of Ohio State game week means our first opportunity to get info straight from the source.

Head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to address the media Tuesday at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to preview this weekend's top-5 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

When Day steps away from the podium, he's scheduled to be followed by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles , safety Ronnie Hickman , left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and tight end Cade Stover .

You can watch the entire press conference below, or by following along with us on our YouTube channel. We will have a Buckeye Report from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after the press conferences wrap up, and we will also have another episode of the Buckeye Breakdown podcast later today.

Please subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can catch all the latest content from BuckeyesNow!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Previews Saturday's Game At Ohio State

Ohio State Pays Homage To Past With 2022 Programs, Ticket Stubs

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Downs Northwestern, 6-2

Michigan To Start McNamara In Week 1, McCarthy In Week 2

Ohio State Hoping To End Kick, Punt Return Touchdown Droughts

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !