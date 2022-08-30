Kristin Smart trial: California neighbors recall 'unusual' activity at home where police say woman was buried

Read full article on original website
Jurors hear testimony from woman claiming she was raped by Paul Flores
Another week of the Kristin Smart murder trial wrapped up Friday with testimony from a woman who says she was raped by Paul Flores more than 10 years ago.
Kristin Smart trial: 2nd woman says Paul Flores raped her — ‘I was saying no and screaming’
“When someone tells you no, no means no,” the woman said she told Flores.
Kristin Smart trial: Expert testifies about 6-foot by 4-foot ‘anomaly’ detected underground at suspect’s home
An expert testifying at trial for the men accused in the disappearance and death of California college student Kristin Smart described discovering a six-foot-long "anomaly" in the underground area on one of the suspect’s properties, according to reports. Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old college student at California Polytechnic State...
Juror breaks down during testimony in Kristin Smart murder trial
The Kristin Smart murder trial continued in a Salinas courtroom with the prosecution calling to the stand an archaeologist who assisted with excavation under the deck of Ruben Flores’ home.
calcoastnews.com
Notorious San Luis Obispo con man accused of impersonating a federal agent
A San Luis Obispo man who allegedly flashed a badge, claimed he was a federal agent, and then pepper sprayed a man could face charges of assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer. The SLO Police Department has asked prosecutors to file charges of assault and impersonation of a law...
3 people arrested in Pismo Beach after car search turns up fentanyl, meth, police say
Officers stopped the car when they saw “two men dangling precariously out both sides holding up an unsecured TV on top of the roof,” police said.
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Sheriff's Office names pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Goleta
Officials have named the man killed after being hit by a semi truck in Goleta early Thursday morning.
Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero
– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Search for stolen vehicle suspect off Los Berros Rd.
Authorities are searching the area off the southbound Highway 101 exit at Los Berros Rd. for a suspect involved in a pursuit.
Bad taste in water is not dangerous, officials say
On Friday, officials on the Central Coast said strange tastes and smells in the water are unpleasant but harmless.
San Luis Obispo pedestrian suffers moderate injuries after crash with car in crosswalk
A pedestrian suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a car crossing the intersection of Santa Rosa and Mill Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the city of San Luis Obispo. The post San Luis Obispo pedestrian suffers moderate injuries after crash with car in crosswalk appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Vegetation Fire in Atascadero 09.01.2022
A vegetation fire in Atascadero yesterday afternoon. Cal Fire responded shortly after noon yesterday to a fire in the 900 block of Garcia road near Santa Cruz road. The fire burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished.
Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed
Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area. – A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY. The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Paso Robles Fire...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria’s Judge Timothy Staffel Retires
Judge Timothy Staffel, who for the past 24 years banged the gavel in Santa Maria’s Department 3, stepped down from the bench this week after a judicial career that spanned everything from small claims cases to death penalty trials. Staffel was appointed to the bench in 1998 by then-Governor Pete Wilson after having served two terms representing Lompoc at the Board of Supervisors.
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28
On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
