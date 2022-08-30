Kristin Smart trial: California neighbors recall 'unusual' activity at home where police say woman was buried

Judge Timothy Staffel, who for the past 24 years banged the gavel in Santa Maria’s Department 3, stepped down from the bench this week after a judicial career that spanned everything from small claims cases to death penalty trials. Staffel was appointed to the bench in 1998 by then-Governor Pete Wilson after having served two terms representing Lompoc at the Board of Supervisors.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO