ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Kristin Smart trial: California neighbors recall 'unusual' activity at home where police say woman was buried

By Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has been recused from a case involving the arrest of college students who protested during the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 because of his "well-publicized" association with critics of the movement. The post San Luis Obispo County District Attorney recused from Tianna Arata Black Lives Matter arrest case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Smart Home#Violent Crime
kprl.com

Vegetation Fire in Atascadero 09.01.2022

A vegetation fire in Atascadero yesterday afternoon. Cal Fire responded shortly after noon yesterday to a fire in the 900 block of Garcia road near Santa Cruz road. The fire burned about one acre of grass before it was extinguished.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed

Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area. – A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY. The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Paso Robles Fire...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Maria’s Judge Timothy Staffel Retires

Judge Timothy Staffel, who for the past 24 years banged the gavel in Santa Maria’s Department 3, stepped down from the bench this week after a judicial career that spanned everything from small claims cases to death penalty trials. Staffel was appointed to the bench in 1998 by then-Governor Pete Wilson after having served two terms representing Lompoc at the Board of Supervisors.
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7800 El Camino Real for driving while license suspended/etcetera and warrant: FTA vehicle code violation. On Aug. 23, Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested at 7135 El Camino Real for trespassing: failure refusal to leave property at...
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy