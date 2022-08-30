Read full article on original website
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
EXCLUSIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that illegal immigrants aren’t just "walking across" the southern border has sparked anger and shock from Border Patrol agents — who witness hundreds of migrants flooding across the border every single day. "How out of touch can this administration possibly...
Eight migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
The bodies of eight migrants were found Thursday, and 53 were apprehended trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States, including 37 who were rescued while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, authorities said. Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Sector...
Arizona police K-9 helps cops seize 50,000 fentanyl pills during bust
An Arizona police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills hidden in a car during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Cottonwood Police Department said officers were conducting operations on Wednesday when a driver with a cracked windshield was stopped. The dog, named Otto, was used to sniff out any drugs or other illegal substances.
US Marshals Most Wanted murder suspect captured in El Salvador arraigned in San Diego court
Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect captured earlier this week teaching English in El Salvador, stood before a San Diego judge for his arraignment Friday morning. McLeod, 37, is accused of brutally killing his then-girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, 30, in the California city in...
Mexicans charged with murder of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy in US illegally: ICE
Two Mexican nationals charged with the murder of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy were in the country illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday. ICE confirmed that it had issued immigration detainers for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo 29,...
California laundromat owner targeted by thieves pushes for more police; ‘crime escalating exponentially’
The owner of a Northern California laundromat that has been in his family for 35 years said thieves ransacked the business this week, while also calling for more police to address an uptick in crime he believes is connected to the movement to defund law enforcement agencies. Surveillance video captured...
