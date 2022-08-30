ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Spun

Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Was Spotted In A Wheelchair

Earlier this month, the sports world was stunned to see Mike Tyson using a wheelchair to get around. The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport just a few weeks ago. Obviously, fans were concerned about Tyson's well-being. However, TMZ Sports reported that the issue...
MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva matchup: “If that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there”

UFC president Dana White has reacted to the rumoured upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. In the last few days, reports have been flooding in that suggest Jake Paul will take on his toughest boxing challenge yet on October 29 in the form of Anderson Silva. The former UFC middleweight champion has surprised a lot of people since making his transition over into the squared circle and despite being 47 years old, he’s long since been seen as the toughest available challenge for Paul in this strange sub-genre of the sport.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down grappling match offer: “I don’t think Khabib ever comes back”

UFC President, Dana White has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down a grappling match offer. Khabib, 33, competed in the lightweight division of the UFC, where he was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Following his victory over Justin Gaethje...
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
bjpenndotcom

Dana White scolds Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Dana White is scolding Chael Sonnen for suggesting Leon Edwards cheated in the title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. UFC 278 saw Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the welterweight main event on Saturday, August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The result was a stunning last-minute head kick from Edwards to Usman resulting in Leon Edwards capturing the welterweight title.
bjpenndotcom

UFC signs the ‘Russian Ronda’ Irina Alekseeva following Bellator release

UFC has reportedly signed Irina Alekseeva, also known as ‘Russian Ronda‘, to a deal following her release by Bellator. For many years now the UFC has had a blossoming women’s roster across a handful of weight classes, but even through the likes of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, they haven’t quite had a female fighter reach the same kind of superstardom as Ronda Rousey.
bjpenndotcom

Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”

Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr defends Canelo’s decision not to fight Mexicans

By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr is supportive of superstar Canelo Alvarez’s decision not to fight Mexican fighters. Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) acknowledges that Mexican fighters are especially tough because they don’t give up, so he can understand why Canelo wouldn’t wish to fight them.
BoxingNews24.com

Shawn Porter discusses Canelo not fighting Mexicans

By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter says he was surprised at learning that Canelo Alvarez has decided that he doesn’t want to fight any Mexicans. Porter says he understands where Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming from because he felt conflicted about fighting his friend Terence Crawford. In the end,...
MMA Fighting

‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented

UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa. Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.
