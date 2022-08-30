ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman

Hard Rock Stadium (71,000) 16/#17 MIAMI HURRICANES (0-0, 0-0 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993) | CAREER: 62-60 (11th season) | AT MIAMI: 0-0 (first) BETHUNE-COOKMAN WILDCATS (0-0, 0-0 MEAC) HEAD COACH: Terry Sims (Knoxville, 1997) | CAREER: 36-30 (seventh season) | AT BETHUNE-COOKMAN: 36-30 (seventh) THE GAME. •...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Fox News

Fox News

784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy