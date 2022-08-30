Read full article on original website
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Explains Why She ‘Wouldn’t Encourage’ Her Daughter to Be a ‘Bachelorette’ Someday
Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky said while she loved her time on the show, she wouldn't encourage her daughter to be a future Bachelorette and explains why.
Chris Rock says Will Smith slapped him over 'the nicest joke' he's ever told
Chris Rock addressed the Will Smith Oscars slap during his latest comedy show with Dave Chappelle in England. Rock and Chappelle began their joint tour at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday where they both discussed being attacked while performing shows. "Did that s--t hurt?" Rock told the audience,...
