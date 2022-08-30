ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosengarten's Path to Husky Starting OT Was Projected But Not Easy

By Dan Raley
The Colorado native overcame some early struggles in fall camp.

Roger Rosengarten holds the distinction as the only freshman, redshirt or true, penciled into the University of Washington starting lineup for Saturday night's season opener against Kent State.

Not only is he a precocious football player, the 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive lineman unseated a two-year incumbent in junior Victor Curne, who enters this season with 16 consecutive starts at right tackle.

It also nearly didn't happen when the coaching staff, specifically new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in meeting with holdover line coach Scott Huff, questioned whether Rosengarten actually was ready to take over.

"I really thought early in camp, I thought he had a long ways to go," Grubb said candidly. "He would almost play irresponsibly with his technique and out of control. I remember having a conversation with him and coach Huff, just if he wasn't able to get that reeled in there would be no reason for him to be out there. So he took that seriously."

Rosengarten represents the prize of the Huskies' touted five-player 2020 class of offensive linemen — as the only one to play in a game (five) so far, though Geirean Hatchett and Myles Murao are getting closer as back-up guards.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Curne is the most experienced player who couldn't regain a UW starting role from last season, at least not yet, with the new coaching staff calling the shots and going in other directions.

Other past Husky starters coming off the bench are quarterback Dylan Morris (15 career starts), safety Cam Williams (10), linebacker Carson Bruener (5), offensive tackle Julius Buelow (5), defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele (4), tight end Jack Westover (3), wide receiver Giles Jackson (3), defensive tackle Voi Tunuufi (2), wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2), safety Julius Irvin (2), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (2), quarterback Sam Huard (1), center Matteo Mele (1), edge rusher Sav'ell Smalls (1) and Husky hybrid Kam Fabiculanan (1).

Curne, a fixture at right tackle since the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, spent nearly all of spring practice auditioning at right guard with his heavier body possibly better suited for an interior line position. Still, he wasn't going to displace sixth-year senior Henry Bainivalu, who was injured and limited in what he could do in the spring but has reclaimed his spot at right guard. Curne returned to tackle this fall.

Change across the UW offensive line was a certainty after those guys struggled as a unit all last season and the new staff took over.

Rosengarten, from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, will be one of three first-time Husky starters there against Kent State, joined by senior Corey Luciano at center and sophomore Nate Kalepo at left guard.

"Roger, I think is one of the more athletic kids we have up front," Grubb said. "Athleticism and aggressiveness, you know, are two of Roger's better attributes. Roger is continually getting better."

