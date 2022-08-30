Cougars, Lady Badgers sweep M&O triangular meets

COLEMAN—The Coleman girls volleyball team broke out their brooms and swept Wausaukee and Oneida Nation in a Marinette and Oconto Conference triangular match on Thursday.

The Cougars were in complete control of both games, dispatching the Lady Rangers 25-14 in their opening set before taking a 25-13 decision in the second set and polishing off the match with a 25-11 victory in the third.

The Thunderhawks fared even worse against the Cougars, dropping the first set 25-10 and failed to reach double-digit points in the second and third sets, dropping both 25-6 and 25-7.

Katie Knox racked up 15 aces, 10 kills and tied Vivian Kostreva for the team-lead in blocks with one apiece.

Aubrey Bintz piled up 13 digs while Sylvia Fochesato did a great job of setting up her teammates, accumulating 12 assists.

Wausaukee finished the triangular with a 1-1 split after sweeping Oneida Nation themselves, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-16.

LENA—The Lady Badgers of Niagara opened M&O Conference play with a 2-0 sweep of Lena and Gillett on Thursday.

Niagara found itself in a dogfight in the first match against Lena, with the Wildcats taking the first set 25-18 before the Lady Badgers managed to even things out with a 25-10 thumping in set No. 2.

The Wildcats battled back to squeak out a 26-24 triumph in the third set before stumbling in set No. 4 and losing 25-12, setting the stage for a deciding final set where Niagara captured a 15-11 victory.

The Lady Badgers took down the Tigers in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10 and 25-11.

Lena salvaged a split with a 3-1 victory over Gillett, winning the first two sets by narrow 25-23 and 25-22 scores before the Tigers stole the third set with a 25-22 victory of their own. The Wildcats put Gillett away with a 25-15 win the fourth and final set.

Morgan Borchardt paced the Lady Badgers in kills (18) and assists (42), Raegan Frappier recorded 12 aces, Erin Lukowicz had 17 digs, and Rachael Walker, Mallory Sanicki and Emma Broullire all had two blocks.

Makynna Herald led the Wildcats in aces with four and assists with 33. Natalie McNurlen had the team high in kills (17) and blocks (four), and Peyton Dorow had 10 digs.

Gillett did not report any stats.

IRON MOUNTAIN—The Great 8 Tournament championship belongs to the Lady Badgers.

Niagara and seven other teams from the Northwoods and the Upper Peninsula took part in the tournament on Saturday. The Lady Badgers won five sets and split two others 1-1.

Niagara dropped just two of its 14 sets at the tournament, falling to Kingsford 21-17 and dropping one to Florence 25-24.

The Lady Badgers matched up with the Flivvers in the championship match, with the first team hitting 21 points being declared the victor.

Niagara managed to dispose of Kingsford 21-19 to win the Great 8 title.