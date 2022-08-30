ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KY

foxlexington.com

2 Conkwright Elementary employees receive statewide award

WINCHESTER Ky. (FOX 56) — There are more than 1,000 elementary schools in Kentucky, but one in Clark County has staff who have been recognized on a statewide level. Conkwright Elementary School Counselor Kari McGrath has been named “School Counselor of the Year” by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington

WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 49th Bash benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill is the unofficial kickoff to football season in the Bluegrass. The annual event was paused the last couple of years because of the pandemic. Traditionally, it is held every year the night before the UK home opener. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lawrenceburg, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

ARH asking for specific donation items for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside the ARH donation site in Lexington are piles and stacks of clothing and bedding. Many of those used items won’t be accepted by the shelters in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many other needs. There’s drywall, insulation, that so many people have been donating to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Great Crossing runs past Henry Clay 34-20

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing fell behind Henry Clay and then dominated the ground en route to a 34-20 win over the Blue Devils. The Warhawks improve to 3-0 on the season behind a ground attack which stuffed the stat sheet for 322 yards led by Cayden Allen who had 176 yards and two touchdowns.
LEXINGTON, KY

