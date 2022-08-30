ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Casey Hammer: Everything To Know About Armie Hammer’s Aunt Revealing Family Secrets In New Doc

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1SDI_0hb8Tiid00
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“On the outside, we were a perfect family. But magnify Succession a million times, and it was my family,” Casey Hammer said in the trailer for House Of Hammer, the three-part Discovery+ docuseries on the Hammer family. Casey, the aunt of disgraced actor r/, is at the forefront of the look at the Hammer family, which will address how every generation of the clan “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse.”

“If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem poll,” she said in the trailer. “I know my grandfather [Armand Hammer] had a dark side, but I saw my father’s [Julian Hammer] dark side first hand. And I’ve seen my brother’s [Michael Armand Hammer] dark side. It was like a monster unleashed. Now it’s Armie Hammer.” With the series being available to stream on Sept. 2, here’s what you need to know about Casey.

Casey Hammer Is A Kitchen Designer

Casey works as a kitchen designer for Home Depot and lives in San Diego, according to a 2021 Vanity Fair expose on the Hammer family. She is estranged from the rest of the Hammer clan, and this new House of Hammer series is her a chance to shine some light on a history of darkness.

“Now, for the first time, Casey Hammer will tell not just her story, but the definitive family history, leaving no stone unturned,” read a statement on the series, per Deadline. “With new unfolding revelations and present-day consequences, this mini-series will provide audiences with a riveting journey into a family where reputation is everything and where things are never how they appear.”

Her Family Has A Long History Of Scandals

Casey’s great-grandfather, Dr. Julius Hammer, gave a wife of a Russian diplomat an abortion in 1919. At the time, Julius was a Russian immigrant living in the Bronx and was a central member of the Communist Party of the United States, according to biographer Edward Jay Epstein, who wrote Dossier: The Secret History of Armand Hammer in 1996 (per Vanity Fair). The woman died days later after the operation, and Julius was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

Dr. Julius’ son, Armand Hammer, took part in Allied Drug. He moved to the then-Soviet Union, married a Russian singer, and had a son – Julian. In the 1950s, Armand divorced the singer, relocated to Los Angeles, married a wealthy woman named Frances Barrett Tolman, and invested her money into Occidental Petroleum. This company would eventually make the family rich beyond its dreams.

Epstein’s Dossier accused Armand of laundering money, using artwork to fund Soviet espionage, and bribing his way into the oil business. Armand’s son, Julian, killed a man inside his Los Angeles home in 1955 over a gambling debt. Armand allegedly had a friend deliver $50,000 in cash to a lawyer; Julian later claimed self-defense, and the charges were dismissed.

Julian passed away in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BziTP_0hb8Tiid00
(Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Casey Accused Her Father Of Sexually Abusing Her

In Casey’s self-published 2015 memoir, Surviving My Birthright, she alleged that her father sexually abused her when she was a child.

She & Her Father Were Given Little In Armand’s Will

When Armand passed away, he was worth an estimated $180 million. Casey and Hilary Gibson, Armond’s mistress (whom Armand made legally change her name from Martha Kaufman to Hilary to help hide her from his wife), said Armand promised that his estate would take care of the family. However, the will left only $250k to Casey and her father.

“All of a sudden, I’m in a bad Stephen King novel,” Casey told Vanity Fair about the fallout from the will. “My father is worried about why Michael [Julian’s son, Casey’s brother, and Armie’s father] got the Rolls-Royce. And I’m like, ‘Dad, you don’t understand. You’re going to be out on the street, no one’s paying for your house, no one’s paying for anything.'”

Casey said that the day after the will was read, she sat with Julian “so he doesn’t blow his brains out because now he’s threatening to kill me, he’s threatening to kill Michael, he’s threatening to kill everybody.”

She Sued Her Grandfather’s Estate

One hundred claims and lawsuits were filed against Armand’s state over money that he allegedly owed. Casey said she settled for $1.4 million, while Armand’s mistress reportedly settled for $4.2 million.

However, as of 2021, she said she had about $100 in her savings account. “If you would have told me in my 20s that I would end up financially challenged, single, and working at Home Depot, I would have bet you a million dollars that wouldn’t have happened,” she said.

Her inheritance lasted for 18 years. “I never was taught to save money or to think ahead. I never thought it would end,” she said. “It’s okay, though. Because I broke the cycle, if that makes sense, and got away from the Hammer genetic trail.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family

Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Armie Hammer’s Parents: What To Know About His Mom & Dad

Armie Hammer and his family are about to be in a major spotlight when House of Hammer, the Discovery+ documentary series about them, premieres on Sept. 2. In the three-part feature, the 36-year-old actor‘s aunt, Casey Hammer, is set to spill some dark family secrets and there will also be an exploration of how every generation of the Hammer clan “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse,” according to the series’ trailer. Since Armie’s parents, Michael Hammer and Dru Ann Mobley, are expected to be looked at and talked about in the documentary, we’re revealing more about them and their history below.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Armand Hammer
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare

Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Espionage#Lawsuits#Hammers#House Of Hammer#Lsb Armand Hammer#Home Depot#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
235K+
Followers
21K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy