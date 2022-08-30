The Mill on Etowah in Canton recognized for reuse of historic cotton mill

From left to right: Canton City Manager Billy Peppers, Canton City Councilmember Brooke Schmidt, Dana Cox with The Mill on Etowah, Canton Downtown Development Manager Velinda Hardy, Grant Schmeelk with The Mill on Etowah and April Norton, president of the Georgia Downtown Association. Special

The city of Canton and The Mill on Etowah were recently recognized by the Georgia Downtown Association with an Award of Excellence in the category of Best Adaptive Reuse.

The award was presented at the Georgia Downtown Conference Aug. 24.

The Mill on Etowah, a 35-acre former cotton mill, now boasts a large brewery and taproom, community green and screen, restaurants, wine bar, shops, coworking space, dance studio, gym and more. The 250,000 square-foot mill also features a variety of artwork including a bronze Creek Native American statue, a blackbird sculpture, a mural of the Etowah and photographs highlighting the area's rich history.

In 1899, Robert T. Jones founded the original Canton Cotton Mill. The mill closed in the manufacturing downturn of the early 1980s. Developers Penn Hodge and Grant Schmeelk took over the brick mill and the six additional buildings on the property in 2018.

The Mill on Etowah hosts a variety of events, maintaining an active online calendar and distributes an online newsletter. Also at the mill, guests may choose to put a tube in the Etowah River and float awhile with the mill's retailer and guide Nomadic Flow Outfitters.

The Atlanta-based Georgia Downtown Association is a nonprofit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s downtowns through public awareness, governmental relations and education.