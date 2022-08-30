ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKRC

Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled

CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Stolen voting machine from 2020 election sold on Goodwill website, eBay

LANSING, Mich. (WKRC/KVRR/CNN Newsource) - Authorities are trying to figure out how a 2020 voting machine that went missing ended up on eBay. Since these machines are part of the nation's infrastructure, they're supposed to remain under lock and key. "That is a device which can be configured either to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hawaii property with 240-foot waterfall, 2-story water slide, golf course going to auction

One of Hawaii’s most photographed and celebrity-popular homes with postcard views of a 240-foot natural waterfall, a sports stadium with seating for 450 people, a nine-tee golf course, an aquatic center, a two-story water slide, and some of Hawaii’s best ocean views is going to auction. With a secluded location on the Big Island’s northeastern shore, Waterfalling Estate made gossip-mag headlines in 2016 when Justin Bieber rented the home for two weeks at $10,000 per night for his entourage, which included six skimpy-bikini-wearing models. Also a favorite for tropical reality television, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the film location for both Love Island and Ex on the Beach and a finalist for HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt.
HAWAII STATE
