WKRC
Stolen voting machine from 2020 election sold on Goodwill website, eBay
LANSING, Mich. (WKRC/KVRR/CNN Newsource) - Authorities are trying to figure out how a 2020 voting machine that went missing ended up on eBay. Since these machines are part of the nation's infrastructure, they're supposed to remain under lock and key. "That is a device which can be configured either to...
WKRC
Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled
CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
WKRC
New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
WKRC
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in California; several injuries reported
WEED, Calif. (KRCR) — Evacuation orders were issued on Friday due to a massive wildfire in California. Cal Fire crews said they are responding to the fire, which was reported near the Roseburg Forest Products mill in Weed. Authorities said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. EDT. A large...
