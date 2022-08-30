ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled

CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
WKRC

New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
