Sylvester Stallone has 3 daughters — here's what you should know about Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet

Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet Stallone in 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sylvester Stallone and his three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet share a close familial bond.

All three daughters are from Stallone's third marriage to Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

Here's what to know about the three daughters, who were all Miss Golden Globes in 2017.

Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for A Sense of Home

Sylvester Stallone has three daughters with his third wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone. They all share Rose as their middle name.

Sylvester Stallone has married three times but his three daughters come from his third marriage to model Jennifer Flavin. Their eldest, Sophia, was actually born a year before their wedding in 1997.

Sophia and Sylvester Stallone. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

Sophia Rose Stallone, 26, is the oldest daughter of Stallone and Flavin.

Sophia Rose Stallone turned 26 last week. Sophia graduated from the University of Southern California in 2019 with a degree in Communications with a minor in entrepreneurship and film.

Sylvester Stallone accompanies his daughter Sophia Rose onto the Le Bal dance floor in 2012. Ophélie Renouard/Le Bal

She had open heart surgery in 2012.

Sophia had heart surgery days before Christmas in 2012 because she had a heart valve problem. When she was two months old the eldest daughter was diagnosed with a cardiac malformation which was treated successfully.

"Every day I think of my heart," Sophia told Paris Match magazine at the time [via Hello Magazine] . "I eat really healthy, and as I get more tired than normal, I have to be very careful when doing sports. Now I have to have surgery again because the tissue they put in 16 years ago has widened and I have problems with the valves. If all goes well, I will spend five days in the hospital."

Sophia Stallone walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show in 2017. Victor Boyko / Getty Images

She said she wanted to be an entrepreneur and have her own fashion line.

In 2017, when asked about her future goals during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Sophia spoke about wanting to work in fashion.

"I want to be an entrepreneur and run my own fashion and makeup line," She said. "I think today it's all about digital and social media, and so being recognized is a huge asset. Like, Kylie Jenner Lip Kit is blowing up. So getting my face out there is a big part of it."

She also said she didn't want to become an actress after going behind the scenes of the industry.

"I used to love theater and thought I wanted to be an actress," She said. "But when I went behind the scenes in the industry, I didn't mesh well at all. You have to have a certain personality to be an actor in Hollywood. We see the long hours, the rejection. None of it is in your hands."

She later showed her love of fashion as a guest judge on "Project Runway."

Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend the screening of "Rambo - Last Blood" in 2019. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

She currently runs a book club on Instagram.

Over the last few years, Sophia moved into the online influencer field by starting her own podcast and book club.

In 2020, she and her sister Sistine created the podcast "Unwaxed" about their personal lives. A year later, Sophia created a book club Instagram page, where she reviews and recommends books.

Sistine Rose Stallone followed in her mother's footsteps as a model. Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for TRESemme

Sistine Rose Stallone is 24.

Sistine Rose Stallone is Sylvester's second child with Flavin and was born in 1998. She originally followed in the aspirations of her mother, signing with IMG Models in 2016.

That year, Sistine walked her first fashion show for Chanel at the age of 18 and was featured in Glamour magazine .

In 2017, she was on the cover of Elle Russia and also walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway at Men's Fashion Week in Milan, Italy with her sister .

(L-R) Donovan Carter, Randall Emmett, Caitlin Carmichael, Emile Hirsch, Sistine Stallone, and Olive Abercrombie on the "Midnight in the Switchgrass" premiere red carpet. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sistine originally said she wasn't interested in acting but has since changed her mind.

Sistine has starred in a TV show and two films including Bruce Willis and Megan Fox's movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass." However, in 2017, she didn't seem keen on acting.

"As for me, I don't think I could ever act," she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I'm good for modeling because I don't have to talk. [Acting] is something you're born with. My mother is a model. I have dreamed about being a model since I was a little girl."

Sistine Rose Stallone and Sophia Rose Stallone in 2019. Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for ARTHA

Sistine and Sophia started a podcast together in 2020 called "Unwaxed."

On the "UNWAXED" podcast Sistine and Sophia talk about their personal lives from fitness to breakups and everything in between. The podcast is currently in its second season and the pair often bring on their own family members as guests including their parents.

Reality stars such as "Real Housewives of New York" castmember Leah McSweeney and actors Greg Sulkin and Cameron Fuller have also appeared on the podcast.

Scarlet Rose Stallone in 2018. Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Scarlet Rose Stallone is the youngest daughter at 20.

Scarlet Rose Stallone is Stallone's youngest child. She was a track-and-field star at her middle school, St. Paul the Apostle School in Westwood, Los Angeles. She graduated high school last year.

Stallone and his daughters in 2017. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

She will act alongside her father in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King"

On her sisters' podcast, Scarlet said it was a "dream come true" to star in "Tulsa King."

"I've wanted to act my whole life," She said. "And I kind of manifested it a little bit. Ever since I was 14 I wrote in the back of my book, 'I'm going to star in a movie with dad.'"

She continued: "It's also really funny to work with him because he likes to mess with me a little bit on set while filming."

Sistine's family supported her during her previous red carpets as well. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

All three sisters are very close.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Sistine spoke about their close relationship that has been captured by the media.

"I've never seen such a close sisterhood bond. How we are perceived through paparazzi is really how it is," Sistine said in 2017.

The sisters shared the Miss Golden Globes title in 2017. Scarlet and Sophia have supported their sister Sistine during the premiere of her movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass," and her debut in the survival horror film "47 Meters Down: Uncaged."

Scarlet has also appeared numerous times on "Unwaxed."

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have filed for divorce.

Last week, Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage to Sylvester.

In court documents, obtained by People , Flavin accuses Stallone of hiding marital assets.

"While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," Flavin said in a statement to People . "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Stallone said in a statement to Insider: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Anjelica Oswald originally contributed to this story.