Joe Bloe
3d ago

This so-called POS MinnesotaGovernor has no Business calling out other States As to the Quality, Faults or AFFairs of any of 49 states including Puerto Rico, or Phillipines.

Janet Bowman
3d ago

Walz wouldn't know a good Pronto Pup if it barked up the wrong hole!!!

James Olesen
3d ago

Gov Walz is just showing how much of an idiot he really is!!!!!

