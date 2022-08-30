ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eagles ready for season after a Football Jamboree

By Steve Mulholland
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429tOw_0hb8SDW100
EP senior quarterback Nick Fazi drops back for a pass at the Football Jamboree on Saturday. Photo by Rick Olson

It happens every year at this time. The summer heat loosens its grip, the air feels just a bit lighter, and before you can take that first bite of a Pronto Pup at the Minnesota State Fair, you realize it’s here:

Football season.

To prepare themselves for Friday nights this fall, the Eden Prairie Eagles spent last Saturday morning as hosts to what might be Minnesota’s largest scrimmage, the annual Football Jamboree at Eden Prairie High School.

“We’ve been doing this for 30 years now,” said Eagles’ head coach Mike Grant. “It’s different teams over the years.”

This year, Eden Prairie invited Champlin Park, Chanhassen, Rochester Century and St. Thomas Academy to the event. Players, coaches, staff and fans packed the athletic fields around Aerie Stadium for the full contact scrimmage, which was as close to game action as the teams experienced during the pre-season.

“It’s really fun. It’s something we all look forward to,” said senior defensive end Will Schreiber. “It’s kind of an intro to our season, how we’re going to do, how we’re going to play.”

The Jamboree marks the completion of two weeks of intensive practices as the Eagles turn their attention toward the season opener this Thursday night at East Ridge in Woodbury.

“Two-a-days were all good,” said senior defensive tackle Tommy Pederson. “It’s really hard work, but you gotta get through it and that’s why EP is the best.”

To be the best this fall, the Eagles will rely heavily on an experienced group of seniors coming off last year’s state semifinal appearance and a tough loss to Maple Grove. Most teams would feel satisfied with that level of success, but the Eagles have grown accustomed to setting their sights higher.

“For our kids, the goal is always to win the state title,” said Grant. “I don’t know if they spend that much time thinking about the semis and revenge. We just want to win every game. That’s the way our kids are. They think we can win every game.”

Over the years, those wins have built an unmistakable reputation. That kind of notoriety creates high expectations year after year, but it’s something the Eagles have learned to embrace ever since their first of 11 titles in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sbtK_0hb8SDW100
EP senior defensive back Devin Jordan returns an interception at the Football Jamboree. Photo by Rick Olson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORobu_0hb8SDW100
EP head football coach Mike Grant instructs his team at the Football Jamboree. Photo by Rick Olson

“It’s exciting, but it can be a lot of pressure,” said Schreiber. “But I don’t think we shy away from doing what our past Eagles have done.”

Schreiber, a defensive end and captain, looks forward to adding another successful chapter to one of the state’s most successful programs.

“It’s fun to be able to have that legacy behind us because we know we can carry that on. We can live up to those standards.”

It helps considerably that the 2022 edition of Grant’s program features a senior-laden lineup, one that knows what it takes to make it to U.S. Bank Stadium in late November.

“We’ve got a veteran group of 13 or 14 starters back,” said Grant. “It’s rare to have that many. Normally we have like five or six seniors that have started before, but we have a veteran crew and we’ve just got to stay healthy.”

Senior quarterback Nick Fazi returns to his starting role to lead the offense, while Schreiber and senior defensive back Jacory Bates fortify the defense.

“The seniors are great leaders,” said junior Muhammed Saine, a 6’5” 270-pound defensive tackle. “They help out with everything.”

Saine has embraced the help from his upper classmates, and it’s paid off. He never played football until last season. This year, he’ll be starting for the Eagles. But he’s taken more from his experience than just learning Xs and Os.

“It’s helped me realize there’s more than football,” says Saine. “You’re supposed to be a good person on and off the field. That’s what the coaches have been teaching us.”

Those teaching moments are what the program is all about for Grant, who has been coaching the Eagles since 1992.

“Winning the state championship is the goal,” said Grant. “But to be able to work with these kids every day, to be able to shape them as young men, that’s the fun of it and that’s why we do it.”

The Eagles’ journey begins in just a few short days, but it can’t happen soon enough for this team.

“The games are just so fun,” said Schreiber. “Friday Night Lights, there’s nothing like it. I’m so excited.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

PJ Fleck greets Jerry Kill on field before Gophers host New Mexico State

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team hosts New Mexico State Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, which marks Jerry Kill’s return to Minnesota. Kill said a few years ago he would never set foot on the campus again, after PJ Fleck replaced Tracy Claeys as head coach following a 9-4 season in 2016. Kill had to step down as Gophers’ football coach seven games into the 2015 season, due to health issues related to epilepsy. Kill has made several critical comments about Fleck, adding intrigue to Thursday night’s match-up.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eden Prairie, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Woodbury, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Football
City
Chanhassen, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Sports
Eden Prairie Local News

Round Lake remains closed to swimming

Round Lake remains closed for swimming as the Labor Day weekend approaches.  According to testing on Wednesday, the lake still has an unsafe level of bacteria in the water. It has been closed to swimmers since Aug. 18.  Hennepin County Public Health Department samples waters from all public beaches throughout the summer to check for water-borne illnesses.  [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Making EP proud at the Minnesota State Fair

Eden Prairie residents aren’t just attending the Minnesota State Fair — they’re busy making it happen.  Eden Prairie High School’s dynamic students helped kick off day one of the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” on Thursday, Aug. 25. The marching band, color guard, and pom squad entertained the crowd with upbeat songs, including the EPHS rouser and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grant
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
EDINA, MN
Fast Casual

Sweet Paris entering Minnesota

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is opening four stores in Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, increasing the chain's store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 in various stages of development. Behind the Minnesota deal is a group of partners with over 55 years...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Strong storms topple trees in part of EP

One look at the front yard of Rick and Jan Farmer’s Eden Prairie house reveals the power of a severe storm that ripped through the Twin Cities on Saturday night.  A large basswood tree slumps on its side, its gnarled roots torn from the ground in an unwieldy heap. The tree didn’t hit their house [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Season#Played Football#The Eagles#Jamboree#American Football#The Eden Prairie Eagles#Eden Prairie High School#Rochester Century#St Thomas Academy
MinnPost

Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications

For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like

The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?

When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
553
Followers
282
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy