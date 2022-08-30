Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Wednesday morning. He spoke about flood recovery efforts, the state’s economy, infrastructure updates and other topics. In the update, the Governor said 88 travel trailers are on the way to Eastern Kentucky to house more flood...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
wymt.com
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
WBKO
Kentucky observes Overdose Awareness Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
foxlexington.com
Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
clayconews.com
Prosecution by Attorney General Cameron's Office Leads to Guilty Pleas, Sentencing of Three Kentuckians for Child Exploitation
FRANKFORT, KY (September 1, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the guilty plea and sentencing of three Kentuckians, Ethan Sparks, 24, of Central City; Gillian Bledsoe, 24, of Drakesboro; and Justin Gibson, 23, of Greenville for child exploitation.
Two commonwealth’s attorneys expelled from state prosecutors association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and Lyon counties — in a statement said information […]
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
foxlexington.com
Former KSP Lt. Colonel, Scott County coroner convicted of stealing government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police Lt. Col. and a former Scott County coroner were convicted on Tuesday of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown conspired with former Scott County coroner, John Goble, 68, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris,...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
wevv.com
941 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released updated COVID-19 data on its seven western Kentucky counties Tuesday. In Tuesday's weekly report from GRDHD, there were 941 new positive cases of the virus and seven new COVID-19 deaths listed. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases and deaths:. Daviess County: 397...
foxlexington.com
Jessamine County Schools seek bus monitors
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – As school bus driver shortages continue in Kentucky and across the nation, Jessamine County Schools is now looking for school bus monitors as well. Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation for Jessamine County Schools, explained what he’s looking for in a monitor. Simpson...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
