Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
wataugaonline.com
Kvapil Claims Thrilling Window World 125 Victory,Earnhardt Electrifies Sold-Out Crowd
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson Kvapil dominated the Window World 125 CARS Late Model Tour event,...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Nice Home For Sale In Eden, North Carolina (Rockingham County, NC Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
I was looking at the real estate listings for Eden, North Carolina and this new listing caught my eye. It’s in a super convenient location and in a really nice peaceful neighborhood. It’s also in a great spot in the neighborhood too. It’s convenient to Wal-Mart, but you wouldn’t know it from the spot the house is at in Eden. We take a look at it in this video tour.
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
triad-city-beat.com
Finding the funny: 20 years in, Jennie Stencel reflects on the Triad’s comedy scene
Featured photo: Jennie Stencel has been running the Idiot Box for the past two decades. At this point, she says she’s got maybe five more years in her. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Jennie Stencel is the unofficial mom of Triad comedy. Sure, many in the community might recognize as...
My Fox 8
BeachBUB offers a safe way to enjoy the sand
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, quite a few families made a trip to the beach. While we often focus on the danger associated with getting into the ocean, not as many people are watching out for something else. A Greensboro man has made it his mission to develop...
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of NC neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
Classic movies in a classic theatre!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!. The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.
forsythwoman.com
Thrifty Finds in Forsyth: A Roundup of Popular Second Hand Shops
“Thrifting is more than shopping, it’s an adventure!” – unknown. As you drive through the community every week you may be passing some of the coolest second hand shops you didn’t even know existed! What’s special about thrift stores is you never know what you’ll find, especially if you visit at different times since the inventory changes almost daily. Whether you’re looking for apparel, home decor, entertainment, or antiques Forsyth County offers an array of different style shops that cover a variety of tastes, decades, budgets and more.
Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
North Carolina family trying to save daughter with rare condition; ‘you can’t give up hope’
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine knowing there’s something that could help your child who is slowly slipping away and not being able to get your hands on it. Ashley and Jason Haywood, of Albemarle, live that struggle every day with their 6-year-old daughter Sadie. “She’s got the biggest personality of anybody I’ve ever known,” […]
WBKO
Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police. Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames. Police said officers were able to put out the...
1 dead after house fire on W Green Drive in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in High Point that they say was fatal. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A person was killed. Four other people living in the home […]
Birkdale Village restaurant closes for $800K renovation, expansion
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — eeZ Fusion & Sushi closed its doors at Birkdale Village over the weekend as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion. The restaurant plans to invest $800,000 into upgrades to create a sleeker and more modern look, says Alan Springate, owner. eeZ has been a fixture...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
Hillside, Dudley game called at halftime due to off-field altercation
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
