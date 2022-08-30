ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Nice Home For Sale In Eden, North Carolina (Rockingham County, NC Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

I was looking at the real estate listings for Eden, North Carolina and this new listing caught my eye. It’s in a super convenient location and in a really nice peaceful neighborhood. It’s also in a great spot in the neighborhood too. It’s convenient to Wal-Mart, but you wouldn’t know it from the spot the house is at in Eden. We take a look at it in this video tour.
EDEN, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Food & Drinks
Winston-salem, NC
Restaurants
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
My Fox 8

BeachBUB offers a safe way to enjoy the sand

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, quite a few families made a trip to the beach. While we often focus on the danger associated with getting into the ocean, not as many people are watching out for something else. A Greensboro man has made it his mission to develop...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Toyota’s plans for Greensboro, Randolph County just got even bigger

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota announced on Wednesday that it is investing billions more and creating hundreds of additional jobs at the battery manufacturing facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. In a release, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, announced an additional $2.5 billion investment that will create another 350 jobs, which brings total […]
GREENSBORO, NC
David Byrne
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Classic movies in a classic theatre!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!. The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

Thrifty Finds in Forsyth: A Roundup of Popular Second Hand Shops

“Thrifting is more than shopping, it’s an adventure!” – unknown. As you drive through the community every week you may be passing some of the coolest second hand shops you didn’t even know existed! What’s special about thrift stores is you never know what you’ll find, especially if you visit at different times since the inventory changes almost daily. Whether you’re looking for apparel, home decor, entertainment, or antiques Forsyth County offers an array of different style shops that cover a variety of tastes, decades, budgets and more.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBKO

Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police. Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames. Police said officers were able to put out the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

