Uprooted tree falls onto Holland-area home

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As some in West Michigan pick up sticks and branches in the wake of Monday’s storms, one man north of Holland is dealing with an entire tree that was uprooted and landed on his house.

Terry Schamper said Tuesday morning that he’s thankful the damage to his house on Kimber Drive in the area of James Street and Butternut Drive wasn’t worse. He was watching TV in his living room late Monday afternoon when a large tree started falling toward the back of his home.

“I looked to my left out my back sliding patio doors and I see something dark coming down towards the doors and I thought, ‘It’s got to be a tree.’ I thought it was going to smash through my patio doors, but it didn’t, which I was thankful for. It stopped when the roof stopped it,” Schamper said.

He went outside right away to see what happened. There wasn’t much damage to the inside of the home but the tree smashed a portion of his roof and destroyed his back patio.

A tree fell on top of Terry Schamper’s home during Monday’s storms. (Aug. 30, 2022)

The roots of a tree that fell on top of Terry Schamper’s home during Monday’s storms also levered up a children’s playhouse. (Aug. 30, 2022)

Schamper has lived in the home for about 50 years. Because he has several large trees surrounding his property, he said he always knew this was a possibility but he wasn’t too worried about it because the trees were all fairly healthy, including the one that fell.

He was advised not to sleep at home Monday night so he stayed with a friend. Once a tree removal company gets the tree off the house, he said the insurance company will be able to come to assess the damage.

