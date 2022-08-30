Read full article on original website
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
13newsnow.com
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is full of autumn activities, fall festivals, and seasonal things to do today, this weekend, or throughout this fall. Autumn is a great time to visit Virginia Beach because there are so many phenomenal events to attend along with the beautiful weather!
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for local sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
Mary W. Jackson Center set to open Sept. 17 in Hampton
Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
10 Time Saver Traffic: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes headway on marine construction
The project now has an anticipated completion date of November 2025.
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
Missing elderly man last seen walking out of Portsmouth hospital safely located
Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing elderly man last seen walking out of a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
WAVY News 10
Man shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fayette Street, not far from Effingham Street. At the scene, officers located one man with non life-threatening injuries. The man...
‘Senior Wednesdays’ returns to Virginia Zoo; guests 62 and older get free admission
Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.
Teenage boy shot outside business on Wickham Avenue in Newport News
On Thursday around 1:16 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a shooting.
Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric boards at Williamsburg bike shop using fake credit card info
Police are now looking for men they say bought nearly $13,000 worth of OneWheel electric boards at a Williamsburg bike shop using someone else's credit card information.
The route to freedom: Portsmouth to honor part of Underground Railroad
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 9, 2021. Olde Towne Portsmouth is full of history, and a new sign coming to the area will mark a local role that was served in the Underground Railroad. The...
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools
Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
