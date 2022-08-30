ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

BW13s
3d ago

He's not showing up on a team expected to possibly win the WS. He hasn't hit, and he's made more than a few bonehead errors, mostly at critical times. Get rid of him in the off season.

Reply
4
Johnny Bravo
2d ago

Torres hasn't developed into what Yankees believed he be. Seen him many times jog to 1st and not put forth effort and husle. but Boone let's it happen

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Los Angeles Angels#Nj Com The Yankees
Larry Brown Sports

Mets owner hints at possible payroll limit

The New York Mets under owner Steve Cohen have been one of the biggest spenders in baseball. There may, however, be a limit to how far Cohen is willing to go to spend on a winner. In an appearance on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast, Cohen hinted to...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes

Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand

Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy