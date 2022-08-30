Read full article on original website
BW13s
3d ago
He's not showing up on a team expected to possibly win the WS. He hasn't hit, and he's made more than a few bonehead errors, mostly at critical times. Get rid of him in the off season.
Reply
4
Johnny Bravo
2d ago
Torres hasn't developed into what Yankees believed he be. Seen him many times jog to 1st and not put forth effort and husle. but Boone let's it happen
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes outrageous claim about SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Holding on to a slight lead on Wednesday night, New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa made yet another error, losing the game for the Bombers after Shohei Ohtani launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 6th inning. Kiner-Falefa botched a routine ground ball, a play he must make...
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
Dodgers: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Aj Pollock Hits Baseball Milestone
Former Dodgers outfielder Aj Pollock has had the longevity of a baseball career that many can only dream of having
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Star Getting it Done Playing Out of the Country
Yasiel is 'getting Puiggy with it' over in Korea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'
White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire
Dodgers outfield prospect James Outman really isn't living up to his name right now at Triple-A... you can't get him out, man!
RELATED PEOPLE
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB・
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets owner hints at possible payroll limit
The New York Mets under owner Steve Cohen have been one of the biggest spenders in baseball. There may, however, be a limit to how far Cohen is willing to go to spend on a winner. In an appearance on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast, Cohen hinted to...
Astros Trade Veteran Outfielder Brinson to Giants
The Houston Astros traded minor leaguer Lewis Brinson on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman continues to make glaring mistakes
Whether it be in Joey Gallo or the uninspiring play of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman continues to strike out at the trade deadline. Cashman sends away valuable prospects in exchange for talented players, but the moment they arrive to play for the Yankees, they immediately begin to deteriorate into shells of their former selves.
Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Mets To Select Deven Marrero
The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
Comments / 4