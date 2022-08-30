Danny Daniel Sherman Andrews walked over the rainbow bridge too soon Thursday, August 11, 2022. We lovingly refer to Danny as our family's clown. He considered himself a comedian and a writer and loved to be the center of attention. He was random, weird and funny and often pushed the limits to make people laugh. He was witty and intelligent; a man of many hats, both literally and figuratively. Danny was a big personality, the frontman of our family. His friends are countless. Anywhere that Danny went, he would run into someone that he knew or someone who had a mutual acquaintance or he would make new friends. He was very personable. Once you were a friend to Danny, you were never a stranger. He had great empathy and compassion for his fellow humans. He will be remembered for his big hugs and even bigger heart. Mom was so proud of his kindness. Danny loved a good discussion on the subject of history or politics. Danny was an emphatic liberal. He only praised the previous presidency for the endless material it offered to comedians. Not everyone got Danny, but those who opened their minds to his uniqueness were rewarded by true friendship that would last a lifetime.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO