Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for LeAnne D. Schmitt
LeAnne Dorothy (Johnson) Schmitt was born in Minneapolis on a hot July day and was the seventh and youngest child of Selma and Art Johnson. LeAnne had four sisters and two brothers. Growing up LeAnne would visit the family farm in North Dakota in the summers and often reminisced about playing house in the chicken coop with her cousins. She would return to the farm for summer visits throughout her adulthood, always enjoying time spent with her family. After graduating from Central High School in Minneapolis, she started her first job at The First National Bank in downtown Minneapolis. Over her lunch breaks, she enjoyed shopping at Dayton's and Young Quinlan Department Store along the Nicollet Mall.
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
August 29, 1957: Three local Brownie Troops, numbering some forty young girls, enjoyed a recent outing at Schneider’s Shore on Lake Bavaria. The girls participated in various sports events before enjoying an outdoor lunch. Supervisors accompanying the girls on their outing included Mrs. Dana DuToit Jr., Mrs. Phyllis Eder, Mrs. June Schneider, Mrs. Stan Shima, Mrs. Laura Born, Mrs. Phyllis Preiss and lifeguard Miss Tracy DuToit.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for John R. Bernstein
John Richard Bernstein was born January 29, 1951 and passed on August 16, 2022. John grew up in Richfield with his parents (Curt and Muriel) and two siblings (Jim & Wayne). John was the middle child and enjoyed spending time at the cabin with his family hunting & fishing. John graduated from Richfield High School in 1969, and later married Ardi in the spring of 1975. John and Ardi were both from Richfield and enjoyed spending countless years with their high school friends from Richfield. John owned & operated a Freeway 66 service station in Bloomington, for many years before buying Valley Liquor in Shakopee in the mid 1980's.
swnewsmedia.com
Giving all kids the opportunity to bike
Learning to ride a bike is a traditional rite of passage for many people, signifying independence and responsibility. While this beloved mode of transportation may be accessible to some, for others it is not a priority. Megan Williams, a physical education teacher at La Academia/Kinder Academy, is working with nonprofit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Daniel S. Andrews
Danny Daniel Sherman Andrews walked over the rainbow bridge too soon Thursday, August 11, 2022. We lovingly refer to Danny as our family's clown. He considered himself a comedian and a writer and loved to be the center of attention. He was random, weird and funny and often pushed the limits to make people laugh. He was witty and intelligent; a man of many hats, both literally and figuratively. Danny was a big personality, the frontman of our family. His friends are countless. Anywhere that Danny went, he would run into someone that he knew or someone who had a mutual acquaintance or he would make new friends. He was very personable. Once you were a friend to Danny, you were never a stranger. He had great empathy and compassion for his fellow humans. He will be remembered for his big hugs and even bigger heart. Mom was so proud of his kindness. Danny loved a good discussion on the subject of history or politics. Danny was an emphatic liberal. He only praised the previous presidency for the endless material it offered to comedians. Not everyone got Danny, but those who opened their minds to his uniqueness were rewarded by true friendship that would last a lifetime.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Dave Young
Dave Young, age 82, of Chaska, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 28, 2022. David Paul Young was born July 15, 1940, to Lillian (Anderson) and Jack Young in Grand Forks, ND. Dave was the youngest brother to John, Tom and Dick and a loving big brother to his sister Linda. After attending school in Grand Forks, Dave joined the Marines at 17 years of age, serving at Camp Pendleton and spending time in Okinawa. Dave was proud to be a Marine and serve his country it was the foundation for a life filled with service, work ethic, loyalty, and integrity. When he returned home from Service, he met Carole Fuglesten of Buxton ND on a blind date and were married shortly thereafter on June 9, 1962. Dave and Carole had an enviable 60-year marriage filled with love, devotion, and adventure.
swnewsmedia.com
Preview: Chanhassen girls' tennis
Putting together the pieces of the puzzle will be the name of the game for Chanhassen girls tennis team during the 2022 season. After graduating some top seniors from last year’s squad, head coach Jim Mason sees a good amount of depth on the varsity roster this season with six players returning. However, players are now expected to step up into larger roles for the team to compete in the Metro West conference and in Section 2AA.
swnewsmedia.com
Plenty of offense for the Prior Lake kickers to open the season
The Prior Lake girls soccer team has been on the offensive to open the season. The Lakers have scored 17 goals in their 3-0 start, which includes a 6-0 home win over Owatonna Aug. 30. Prior Lake also earned an 8-1 home win over Northfield Aug. 27, while opening the season with a 3-1 victory at Chaska Aug. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 wins award
The Chaska American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57 has received the Military Support Unit Award for putting together care packages for Minnesota troops serving in Kuwait in 2021. The unit was chosen from among the 417 other units in Minnesota. The project came about after the unit connected with a Minnesota...
swnewsmedia.com
50 years ago: A record 1,406 students enter Jordan schools
Wow! Admiral Dewey’s salary amounts to $37.50 a day. President McKinley’s is equal to $131 a day; cabinet officers – the vice president and the speaker of the house get $22.22, senators and congressmen $13.90.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Robert “Bob” Johnson
Robert “Bob” Johnson, age 57, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Avenue, Jordan. Bob will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brett Williams presiding.
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
swnewsmedia.com
Sand Point boat launch excavated for easier boat access
Donkey Docks and Lifts, in collaboration with the Prior Lake Association, the city of Prior Lake and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, teamed up Thursday, Sept. 1, to excavate Sand Point boat launch on Lower Prior Lake in an effort to create a more accessible boat launch. Nate McClain,...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee resident wins state fair awards for jams and jellies
Shakopee resident Alya Shafik was named the “Prestigious Processor of the Pantry” at the state fair this year for her jams and jellies. Shafik’s jams won multiple awards at the fair this year: five first-place winners, five second-place winners and two third-place winners. She also was awarded Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, jellies and jams), and her strawberry rhubarb won “Sweepstake” — the best jam of all entries.
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
fox9.com
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
Comments / 0