34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
The route to freedom: Portsmouth to honor part of Underground Railroad
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 9, 2021. Olde Towne Portsmouth is full of history, and a new sign coming to the area will mark a local role that was served in the Underground Railroad. The...
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting career fair in Chesapeake Sept. 9
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
Military Circle site to be used again for vaccinations
10 On Your Side has confirmed the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk will be providing vaccinations again, starting this month.
Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
Gov. Youngkin addresses teacher shortage through new executive directive
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a plan to try to get more teachers in classrooms. It’s a big problem school divisions are facing across the country and here in Hampton Roads. Portsmouth, for example, has about 100 instructional vacancies. Norfolk has about 200. Youngkin...
Mary W. Jackson Center set to open Sept. 17 in Hampton
Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.
Virginia Beach teacher prepares for upcoming school year
Virginia Beach teachers prepare for upcoming school year
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
Amazon to donate over 1,000 backpacks to Chesapeake middle school
This backpack donation event is one of the more than 100 similar events the company is hosting around the country.
Magic Number for Retirement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joins us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for local sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
Hampton business owner helping employees left without work after fire
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Hampton business owner helping employees left without …. Free monkeypox vaccine clinics being held in Virginia …. ODU president delivers his first State of the University …. Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric …. Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on...
Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools
Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
