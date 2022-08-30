ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Health
WAVY News 10

Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Magic Number for Retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joins us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton business owner helping employees left without work after fire

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Hampton business owner helping employees left without …. Free monkeypox vaccine clinics being held in Virginia …. ODU president delivers his first State of the University …. Police: Men bought over $12K worth of OneWheel electric …. Hampton man injured in overnight shooting on...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools

Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
HAMPTON, VA

