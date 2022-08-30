Lawn care business owner shot dead while finishing a yard in Gulfport, coroner says

The owner of a lawn care business was shot and killed Monday night while finishing up a yard in Gulfport, the Harrison County coroner confirmed Tuesday morning.

Coroner Brian Switzer said Gulfport police responded to the 3000 block of Audubon Drive at about 7:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police found the victim, identified by Switzer as 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons of Saucier, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homeowners told WXXV-TV they heard the gunshots, opened their door and found Simmons lying at their front porch. His blower was running and was still on his back.

Switzer told WXXV that the shots appeared to come from a semi-automatic handgun. A full autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning.

“This guy had kidney disease, was on dialysis and had just gotten a transplant,” Switzer told WXXV. “He could have gone on disability. Instead, he starts his own lawn care business.”

No arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Gulfport police, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.