ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Lawn care business owner shot dead while finishing a yard in Gulfport, coroner says

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

The owner of a lawn care business was shot and killed Monday night while finishing up a yard in Gulfport, the Harrison County coroner confirmed Tuesday morning.

Coroner Brian Switzer said Gulfport police responded to the 3000 block of Audubon Drive at about 7:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police found the victim, identified by Switzer as 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons of Saucier, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homeowners told WXXV-TV they heard the gunshots, opened their door and found Simmons lying at their front porch. His blower was running and was still on his back.

Switzer told WXXV that the shots appeared to come from a semi-automatic handgun. A full autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning.

“This guy had kidney disease, was on dialysis and had just gotten a transplant,” Switzer told WXXV. “He could have gone on disability. Instead, he starts his own lawn care business.”

No arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Gulfport police, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information should contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
wxxv25.com

Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail

Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
GAUTIER, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Business Owner#Lawn Care#Disability#Violent Crime#Wxxv Tv
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Fire damages home on 3rd Street in Gulfport

Gulfport fire crews spotted smoke on their way back to the station and discovered a home on 3rd Street on fire. The fire happened around 5:40 last night at a home just south of the tracks. Gulfport’s deputy fire chief says a truck returning from another call about a false...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WPMI

Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
GRAND BAY, AL
WKRG News 5

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
4K+
Followers
170
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy