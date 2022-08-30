FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's not like other states don't have fairs; corndogs and corn roasts aren't exclusive to the Gopher State, either.So what is it?"All the different activities, the food, the rides," Nikki Nelson explained to WCCO, holding her 11-day-old son, Hudson. "It's excitement and warm feeling of memories," Jule Bagaason added, as her grandchildren enjoyed some cotton candy. "I want them to learn about the culture, the fun, food, the animals. Just enjoyment with the family for the day."Indeed, the size and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is second only Texas, and even that is apparently up for debate among Minnesotans."We don't even bother going to Wisconsin," Morgan Weeks, a resident of western Wisconsin, quipped. "Getting the kids to watch new things and seeing it through their eyes is amazing."There are many things to see, to touch, to smell, to hear and taste. No matter what appeals to the senses, there's no question the Great Minnesota Get-Together is an event felt in the heart."It's all I think about," Shane Maklen, baby Hudson's dad said. "This is a good place to become a family and I would rather spend time with them than anyone else."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO