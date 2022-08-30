ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Tourism season begins winding down at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pumpkin spice and spooky season is around the corner and 10 On Your Side spent the evening down at the Virginia Beach oceanfront as people soak up the last bit of summer. Tourism season is officially starting to wind down and the people we spoke with are ready to say […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Hampton Coliseum Offers A Diverse Performance Lineup For Seasons Ahead

HAMPTON-Hampton Roads residents who are in search of entertainment options now that summer is coming to a close are in luck. Hampton Coliseum’s upcoming schedule presents multiple performance options for the seasons ahead. Events include concerts, sporting events, and the return of Disney on Ice. Want to read the...
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
Man shot on Fayette Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fayette Street, not far from Effingham Street. At the scene, officers located one man with non life-threatening injuries. The man...
Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
