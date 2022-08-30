Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union County board of education celebrates test results, saying pandemic decisions led to better scores
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools’ Board of Education celebrated state test results Thursday night, giving credit to teachers, students, staff and parents, as well as its own decision to let kids come back to school starting in the fall of 2020. Union County finished first...
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
power98fm.com
West Charlotte High School Kicks Off School Year With New Look (Check Out The Photos)
West Charlotte High School kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a new look. Approximately 1,500 students walked into the new “Dub C” on Monday morning; a new 100 classroom, 3 story, state of the art building that cost approximately $106 million. In addition to the new building,...
Gaston County educators are warning of a faulty payroll system. NCDPI says CMS is next in line to use the program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools continues to have issues with a new payroll system the district adopted in January, and now WCNC Charlotte has learned Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is next in line to use the program. The payroll system, operated by CherryRoad Technologies and Oracle, is causing many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. students made gains in 2021-22 following COVID-19 decline
22 I-SS schools and three MGSD schools did not meet state growth targets. North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID-19 steep decline, and schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented Thursday to the State Board of Education.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
lakenormanpublications.com
Winners chosen in annual Lake Norman photo competition
CORNELIUS – Photographers who did the best job of capturing the essence of Lake Norman living have been honored in the eighth annual photography contest sponsored by Visit Lake Norman (VLN). Winners in VLN’s 2022 event, themed “Capture Lake Norman,” were first-place honoree David Weber for his breathtaking aerial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
How many people can a 1-pound brick of fentanyl possibly kill? The Iredell County sheriff says 250,000 people
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop that led to a chase in Iredell County on Monday ended with a man facing a slew of charges. The sheriff said the suspect had enough fentanyl to threaten hundreds of thousands of lives. A post shared on the Iredell County Sheriff's...
12-year-old boy seriously injured in Moore County hit-and-run; NCSHP asks for help finding driver
NCSHP said the hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops
Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 29
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 19-25: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98 Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 16627 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96.5. The Lost Cajun,...
Comments / 0