ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boss Accused of Hit Job on Employee After Secret Affair

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfqfK_0hb8Qm8u00
Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

A married man in India is accused of hiring hitmen to brutally murder one of his young employees after she threatened to expose their affair to his wife, according to a report.

The 34-year-old businessman, known only as Anuj, allegedly paid around $2,500 to have the 23-year-old woman killed, the Times of India reports.

On Saturday evening, Anuj allegedly called police to inform them that the woman had been murdered in his office in Delhi. When cops arrived at the scene, they found the unnamed victim—who had worked as a telecaller at Anuj’s business—with her throat slit.

“He told us he was talking to the woman on the phone when he heard an argument between her and some men,” an investigator told local media. “A few minutes later, he heard her shrieks. He then rushed to the office.”

Investigator Usha Rangnani said suspicions were quickly raised about Anuj’s role in the crime. Detectives reportedly found a photograph of Anuj in the victim’s purse and, under questioning, Anuj revealed details of their relationship. “Anuj confessed that he was having an extramarital affair with the woman for the past two to three years,” Rangnani said. “He didn’t tell her he was married. She was pressuring him to marry her.”

The victim had allegedly given Anuj a week to marry her before she would expose the affair. Anuj was then said to have sought the advice of another colleague, who in turn put him in touch with a trio of contract killers.

Anuj was said to have told the three brothers that the victim would be alone in the office on Saturday evening. When the day came, two of the three hitmen reportedly entered the building and attacked the victim with a knife as she spoke on the phone with Anuj while the third killer waited outside.

“Anuj was creating an alibi by calling her at 6.15 p.m.,” police said. “He also wanted to confirm whether the murder was committed.” All four of the men alleged to have been involved in the victim’s death were arrested, though one has reportedly escaped.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk

A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Found Dead in Abandoned Home With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

A young woman who appeared on the TV series Beyond Scared Straight as a teenager has been found dead in an abandoned house in California, authorities say.The body of Ashley Tropez, who appeared on the reality show in 2011, was found after the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a property in Victorville, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Saturday. She was 24 years old.“Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” the release says. The precise nature of the injuries and the cause of...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Crime#Secret Affair#Getty Images#The Times Of India
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem.The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.Then the officer advances, hitting her hard and dropping her to the ground, where she appears to writhe in pain. The cops at the scene then proceed to handcuff the woman before the video ends.The officer wore a badge and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Captures Columbus Cops Killing Unarmed Man in Bed

The Columbus Division of Police released body-camera footage late Tuesday showing the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, who was killed as he was still in bed and possibly holding a vape pen.Authorities say that around 2:28 a.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at an apartment on Sullivant Avenue. Body-camera footage shows Lewis was shot just seconds after several officers entered his second-floor apartment, and less than a second after officers burst open his bedroom door. Lewis had one hand raised as Officer Ricky Anderson, who had a K-9, opened fire. The footage shows officers then...
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Wannabe Assassin Got This Close to Argentina VP

A Brazilian man is in custody after he held a loaded gun just a few feet from the head of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Thursday. Video shows Kirchner greeting supporters outside her home in the affluent suburb of Recoleta, Buenos Aires, when the unidentified assailant approaches suddenly, holding a gun to her face. A click can be heard but the gun fails to shoot. Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, holds her hands to her head and appears to duck while the crowd appears to be in shock at what just unfolded. Authorities told Argentinian newspaper Clarín that a 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested but did not provide any further identifying details except that he had a prior arrest in March for carrying a weapon. Sources told the publication the man was carrying a .32-caliber pistol that had bullets loaded into the magazine. The man is now in custody at the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. President Alberto Fernández later described the attack as “extremely serious” and “the most serious that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.”El video del arma contra @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/8j1xpMnPoe— Lautaro Maislin (@LautaroMaislin) September 2, 2022 Read it at Clarín
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
TheDailyBeast

Nurse Charged With Killing 6 in Crash May Have Been Unconscious

The nurse at the center of the fiery Windsor Hills, California, crash that claimed six lives, including a pregnant woman and an infant, may have been unconscious at the time of the incident, court records show. Nicole Linton, who allegedly blew through a red light along La Brea Avenue at 90 mph on Aug. 4, had reportedly struggled with bipolar disorder for four years. A doctor’s assessment submitted to the court by her attorneys determined that Linton suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” at the time of the accident, and that “she has no recollection of the events that led to her collision,” reported the Los Angeles Times. According to her attorneys, the nurse had experienced a number of concerning episodes that illustrated Linton’s deteriorating health, especially after she stopped taking her bipolar medication. including an incident where she jumped on a police car during a panic attack, a claim that she was possessed by her dead grandmother, an involuntary commitment to a psychiatric ward after a neighbor reported her streaking through their apartment complex, and other odd behavior, including calling her sister over FaceTime while completely naked the day of the crash.Read it at Los Angeles Times
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video

Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
MONTE VISTA, CO
TheDailyBeast

Boy Died Doing Viral TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’ While Friends Watched

The lethal viral “Blackout Challenge” has claimed another life, this time leaving the family of 14-year-old Leon Brown in Scotland devastated. The challenge, which encourages young children to choke themselves until they pass out, garnered widespread criticism in the U.K. after another young boy, 12-year-old Archie Battersbee of England, was declared brain dead in July after attempting the feat. Brown’s mother, Lauryn Keating, said the boy was inspired to try the challenge after hearing about Battersbee, according to the Daily Mail. He reportedly called up his friends over FaceTime to watch the attempt, subsequently exposing them to his premature death. “Him and his friends probably thought it was a laugh and a joke,” Keating told The Record. “But Leon didn’t come back around. It went horribly wrong.” The international challenge has claimed around a dozen children’s lives around the world so far.Read it at Daily Mail
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Videos Show New Angles of Cop Decking Teenager

On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a statement on and some body-camera video clips from an incident in which a community coordination officer decked a 19-year-old woman two days earlier. The new videos released by the NYPD appear to be compiled from two officers involved in the arrest and showed 19-year-old Tamani Crum exchanging pushes with Detective Kendo Kinsey before he advanced, hitting her in the face and dropping her to the pavement. In the bystander video, Crum can be seen writhing in pain before she is handcuffed by cops. Crum and two others were arrested at the scene. According to a statement by Police Commissioner Keechant L Sewell, the detective’s use of force involved slamming her with an “open hand” and is under review by the department’s own Internal Affairs unit. She also noted that the subject of the original arrest was wearing a “ghost gun.” As The Daily Beast previously reported, Kinsey has a checkered past, with complaints of discourtesy and abuse of authority having been substantiated against him.Read it at Twitter
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

American Nun Found Alive 5 Months After Being Kidnapped From Her Bed in Africa

A Roman Catholic nun who was kidnapped from her bed at a mission site in west Africa has been found safe, five months after her capture. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, of Louisiana, is alive and in U.S. custody in Niamey, the capital of Niger, according to the Marianites of Holy Cross members. She was found on Monday, officials said, but details on where she had been and how she was found were not released. “She’s totally worn out,” Sister Ann Lacour told the Clarion Herald. “I told her how much people love her, and she doesn’t have anything to worry about. I told her, ‘You are alive and safe. That’s all that matters.’” Tennyson was snatched by “at least 10 armed men” in Burkina Faso for unclear reason, taken away in the middle of the night between April 4 and 5. There had been no contact with her since, the Marianites of Holy Cross members said, leaving her sisters in the dark about whether she was alive. Tennyson was still in Africa as of Tuesday, but will eventually return to the United States.Read it at Clarion Herald
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

LAPD Cops Shot Man After Acknowledging He Was Unarmed, Bodycam Footage Shows

Immediately after Los Angeles police officers shot a 39-year-old Black man in the back several times, the department claimed its officers believed he was carrying a gun. In body camera footage of the July 18 incident released Wednesday, however, an officer can be heard saying, “It’s not a gun, bro,” as they pursue him on foot.A 911 caller had alerted law enforcement to a man walking around the area brandishing “a black, semi-automatic gun,” according to audio of the call. Responding officers came across Jermaine Petit, who partially matched the caller’s description of the suspect, several blocks away from where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Giant Pool of Blood Mysteriously Appears on Pavement, Stumps Cops

Police in a small town in Pennsylvania are confounded by the appearance of a large pool of blood on the pavement of a retirement home parking lot that appeared out of nowhere with not a victim in sight. Silver Spring police Chief Chris Raubenstine said authorities discovered the pool of blood, measuring 4 feet by 7 feet, on Saturday morning and that it indicated “a possible traumatic injury.” Forensics were able to confirm that the blood is human, but there was no body or “other signs” to indicate what happened except for another smaller pool of blood and a pair of glasses discovered a short distance away. Police said forensic analysis would reveal the sex of the potential victim but would not go into further detail. “All we can say about that amount of blood is that it lends itself to the revelation of a very serious injury having occurred, but we are not at this time saying that any crime has occurred to our knowledge,” Raubenstine said at a press conference Thursday.Read it at CBS21 News
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Duck Sauce Killer’s Widow Indicted on Gun Charges

The widow of the infamous New York City “duck sauce killer” is facing weapons charges for numerous unregistered guns found in her apartment that she allegedly hid for her late husband, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was arrested Thursday on nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition. Glenn Hirsch, her former spouse, died by suicide on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for the shooting death of restaurant deliveryman Zhiwen Yan after becoming irate over not getting enough duck sauce with his order. Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told the New York Daily News that the couple lived apart and that she didn’t know the eight firearms were there. If convicted, according to Katz, Hirsch faces up to 15 years in prison.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy