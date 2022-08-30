Read full article on original website
Netflix's No. 1 Show in the World Is Getting Ripped Apart by Fans and Critics
Netflix has released hit after hit, but even its top-performing titles aren't safe from critics and viewers. After dethroning The Sandman as the No. 1 title on the platform and cementing its place at the top of the streaming charts, Netflix's new Michelle Monaghan-starring mystery limited series Echoes isn't earning much fanfare from critics and subscribers, who are ripping the show apart.
'Law & Order' New Season Premiere Dates: What to Know
All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall, and we now know when each series will premiere. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm.
Do You Have to Watch 'Game of Thrones' to Watch 'House of the Dragon'?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, but one could certainly watch it without watching the original series. Both shows require some distillation to get from door-stopper books to flash TV shows, though the transition plays out quite differently in each show. If you're new to Westeros and you're interested House of the Dragon, read on for some background that might be helpful.
'Stranger Things' Spinoff: What We Know So Far
Netflix has officially revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is currently in development. The streamer divulged the news in a tweet thread about projects that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are helming as part of their overall deal with the company. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the filmmakers.
'House of the Dragon' Already Making Huge Change for Season 2
There is plenty of political intrigue playing out in front of the camera in House of the Dragon, but there is also a big shakeup happening behind the scenes. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is leaving the series, which HBO just renewed for a second season. House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spinoff to make it to air and is set about 170 years before the events in the previous show.
Richard Roat, Actor on 'Seinfeld' and Tons of Other Shows, Dead at 89
Longtime character actor Richard Roat died earlier this month. He was 89. Roat racked up over 130 credits in a career that spanned half a century. The actor appeared in some of the most beloved television shows in history, including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Dallas, Happy Days, Murphy Brown, and Hawaii Five-0.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 2)
September is officially here, and after marking August with everything from The Sandman to Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, Netflix is set to welcome with new month with just as much enthusiasm. This weekend, as the streamer marks the first weekend of the new month, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 11 new additions, and all of them are Netflix originals. This weekend's round-up includes Devil in Ohio, the streamer's adaptation of Daria Polatin's book of the same name, and two new reality TV series – Buy My House and Dated and Related.
'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.
'SNL' Veterans Exit Show Ahead of Season 48 Amid Cast Exodus
The Saturday Night Live exodus continues as three more stars left the show on Thursday. Veterans Melissa Villasenor and Alex Moffat will not be back for Season 48 in the fall. Aristotle Athari, who was given very few opportunities to stand out in his first season last year, is also leaving, reports TVLine.
2 Big Streaming Services Merge Into Single App
It's long been rumored that Paramount+ and Showtime — located under the same umbrella company, Paramount Global — were going to combine into a single streaming service, and now that speculation has become a reality. Deadline reports that Paramount+ and Showtime have merged together, though each will continue as their own app. Right now, new subscribers can get Paramount+ with Showtime via two options: a $7.99 per month basic, ad-supported service; or a $12.99 per month ad-free version. Additionally, current subscribers will be able to upgrade to the bundle within their app, if they choose.
'Lost' Actor Reflects on 'Devastating' Break-up With Co-Star Evangeline Lilly
Lost actor Dominic Monaghan talked about the only time he really experienced heartbreak during a recent stop on Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified. Monaghan dated his co-star and future Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly from 2004 to 2007. The Lord of the Rings actor took responsibility for the relationship ending, noting that he partied and drank whenever he wasn't working on Lost.
Lea Michele Addresses Rumors That She Can't Read
Lea Michele responded to a bizarre conspiracy theory that the Glee actress cannot read and write. Michele was asked about the allegation in a new profile for The New York Times ahead of her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She is taking over the role from Beanie Feldstein, who announced plans to leave in July after the production received mostly negative reviews.
Why 'Avatar' Isn't on Disney+ Anymore
Avatar is no longer on Disney+, even though Disney is preparing to release the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water in December. James Cameron's epic 2009 film is getting a theatrical re-release later this month, so Disney pulled it from the streaming platform. This means fans who want to take a trip back to Pandora before The Way of Water opens on Dec. 24 will have to return to theaters or pick up the movie on Blu-ray or DVD. The film is also available to rent on most video-on-demand platforms.
Major '90s Game Show Is Getting Rebooted
It's been announced that a major '90s game show is getting rebooted in 2023. The BBC has revealed plans to bring back Gladiators, which was well-known in the U.S. as American Gladiators. "The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with an 11-episode series, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, and will welcome a brand new generation of superhumans who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength," the BBC said in a press release.
'The Challenge: USA': Cashay Reveals the Real Story Behind the Fab Five, Talks Post-Reality TV Future
The Challenge: USA featured its first solo female elimination on Wednesday's episode. After Big Brother stars Alyssa Lopez and Angela Rummans took aim at the Fab Five during the daily challenge, Sarah Lacina found herself in the elimination round after coming in last place. While another member of the Fab Five, Desi Williams, won the daily, it wasn't enough to prevent another member of the alliance, Cashay Proudfoot, from being sent in against Sarah.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ Releases First Photo of Doug Jones' Return as Billy Butcherson
The Sanderson sisters won't be the only ones returning to Salem when Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ this fall. Ahead of the upcoming Sept. 30 release of the highly-anticipated sequel to the cult classic 1993 film, Disney+ has released fans' first look at Doug Jones' return as Billy Butcherson, Winifred Sanderson's zombified ex-lover.
