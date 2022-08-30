September is officially here, and after marking August with everything from The Sandman to Season 3 of Never Have I Ever, Netflix is set to welcome with new month with just as much enthusiasm. This weekend, as the streamer marks the first weekend of the new month, Netflix subscribers will be treated to 11 new additions, and all of them are Netflix originals. This weekend's round-up includes Devil in Ohio, the streamer's adaptation of Daria Polatin's book of the same name, and two new reality TV series – Buy My House and Dated and Related.

