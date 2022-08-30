ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident

By MTN News
 3 days ago
KALISPELL – A Browning man is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the Belton Train Station in West Glacier for a report of a man who was acting strangely and was being disorderly on Aug. 26.

While deputies were responding the man left the train station and went to the Glacier Highland Café, across Highway 2.

A description given to dispatch by a caller matched the description of a man who had been reported as acting strangely in the Evergreen area on Aug. 25.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning — who had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Birdrattler was not located on Aug. 25. However, he was located the next day at the Glacier Highland Café and law enforcement advised him he was under arrest.

Birdrattler then began to fight the deputy and punched the deputy in the face, causing some minor injuries, according to a news release.

A deputy – with help of a pair of bystanders in the café -- was able to gain control of Birdrattler and he was arrested without further incident.

Birdrattler was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of Assault on a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.

He is also being held on a warrant out of Idaho.

