ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Torrington, CT
Business
Torrington, CT
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull’s Long Hill revamp helps both economy and environment

TRUMBULL — The revamping of the Long Hill area has been touted as good for the local economy — but some officials have worked to make it good for the local environment as well. Measures were taken when the area was redeveloped to make it more sustainable, according...
TRUMBULL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elinor Carbone
trumbulltimes.com

Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future

As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Smoking Marijuana#Pzc#City Planner#Thc#Testin
trumbulltimes.com

New Milford education board kicks off search for permanent superintendent

NEW MILFORD - The town’s education board has initiated the process for finding a new school superintendent. The new superintendent would replace interim superintendent JeanAnn Paddfote, who is serving in that role now. To fill this role, board chairman Wendy Faulenbach said the education board has established a Superintendent...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Sleeping Giant lone CT park to close to parking

HAMDEN — Sleeping Giant State Park has closed Saturday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Hamden park across from Quinnipiac University on Mount Carmel Avenue closed around 11:40 a.m. because its parking lot was full, officials said. It’s the only state park to have closed so far on Saturday.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

First human case of West Nile virus for the season detected in CT, Department of Public Health says

The state Department of Public Health announced its first human case of West Nile virus of the season on Friday. The patient, identified as a New Haven County man in his 70s, became ill the second week of August. He was later admitted to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with West Nile virus encephalitis, DPH said in a news release Friday.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy