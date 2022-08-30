Read full article on original website
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Two people arrested after narcotics search in Burke County, juvenile charged with firearm possession
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are behind bars after a narcotics search at a residence in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a Special Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Road in Keysville, Georgia on Friday, September 2nd at around […]
How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators at Lakeside High School were made aware of a threat on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. According to a press release, a student threatened the school and another student, Officials say no weapons were found and the student has been removed from campus and charged with Terroristic Threats […]
GBI investigates shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot last week in Thomson the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games. Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred Aug. 29 on Second Street and the student was transported to a hospital. He has since been released.
Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats. The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle School administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI.
17-year-old shot by Georgia deputy during stolen vehicle call
The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Hancock County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the preliminary investigation indicates a Hancock County Deputy responded to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. When the deputy arrived, he made contact with a 17-year-old from Sparta. According...
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
Teen shot during fight with Ga. deputy, GBI says
SPARTA, Ga. — A teenager is recovering from injuries he sustained after being shot by Hancock County deputy, Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI says that Hancock County deputies were called to a stolen car being found on Shoals Road just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD:...
GBI assisting Thomson Police in investigation of 14-year-old being struck by gunfire
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Thomson Police Department in an investigation after a 14-year-old was struck by gunfire. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the 14-year-old was in the area of Second Street when he was hit. Investigators say that the 14-year-old was taken to […]
Augusta woman sentenced for concealing mother's remains in the backyard of her home
(AUGUSTA, GA) - An Augusta woman, convicted of concealing her mother's death, knows her legal fate. Melissa Lockhart was sentenced to ten years, with three years to serve. Lockhart was arrested on June 3rd 2021, after deputies found her mother's remains in a shallow grave in the backyard of her Tobacco Road home.
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS
SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
Day two of Richmond County's "Operation Lifted Cloud" aimed at clearing fines
(AUGUSTA, GA) - IF YOU HAVE OUTSTANDING MISDEMEANOR WARRANTS IN RICHMOND COUNTY THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITY TODAY FOR YOU TO CLEAR IT: THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS HOLDING OPERATION "LIFTED CLOUD" AT THE GREATER YOUNG ZION BAPTIST CHURCH ON SAND BAR FERRY ROAD. wEDNESDAY WAS THE LAST DAY OF OPERATION LIFTED CLOUD....
Grovetown Man Found Dead at Clarks Hill Recreation Area
A man’s body was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Clarks Hill Recreation Area on Strom Thurmond Reservoir. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the body of 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown was found in a submerged vehicle just after 7:00 a.m. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. Officials said yesterday Berry was murdered. An autopsy will be performed Friday.
