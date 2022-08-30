ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hephzibah, GA

WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How gun was discovered at Hephzibah football game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old faces felony charges after being caught with a handgun at a Richmond County football game, according to authorities. Jahkhi Amir Wimbley was caught with the gun Friday night at the football game between Hephzibah and Laney high schools. The Augusta resident isn’t a student at either school, according to the Richmond County School System.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Student charged after threat at Lakeside High School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Administrators at Lakeside High School were made aware of a threat on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. According to a press release, a student threatened the school and another student, Officials say no weapons were found and the student has been removed from campus and charged with Terroristic Threats […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

GBI investigates shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot last week in Thomson the day before the school district cracked down on student behavior at football games. Thomson Police Chief Courtney Gale said the shooting occurred Aug. 29 on Second Street and the student was transported to a hospital. He has since been released.
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats. The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle School administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
WJBF

Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hancock Co. stolen vehicle call results in OIS

SPARTA – A Hancock County Deputy was involved in a shooting with a Sparta man while responding to a stolen vehicle call. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Shoals Road in Hancock County, Georgia. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at about 8:50 p.m. One man was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Grovetown Man Found Dead at Clarks Hill Recreation Area

A man’s body was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Clarks Hill Recreation Area on Strom Thurmond Reservoir. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the body of 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown was found in a submerged vehicle just after 7:00 a.m. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. Officials said yesterday Berry was murdered. An autopsy will be performed Friday.
GROVETOWN, GA

