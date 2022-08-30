ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, betting lines and picks: Saturday, 9/3

The Syracuse Football program expects to improve on their 5-7 record from 2021, and head coach Dino Babers is on the hot seat according to sportsbooks entering his seventh year in charge. His team has the tough task of hosting the Louisville Cardinals to open up the season, and our experts have analyzed the ACC contest with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into their best bet and explain why they think the Cardinals will come out on top this Saturday.
Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio

A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
Could Jim Boeheim get his wins back? Has the NCAA ever restored vacated wins? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – We’re trying to be timely and relevant in this week’s Mike’s Mailbox. Our first two questions are based on recent events – a column from my Syracuse.com colleague Brent Axe in which he interviewed SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Syracuse’s Elite Camp, which was held this past weekend. Plus we have two more suggestions on lineups and scheduling.
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream

Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
