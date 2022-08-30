Read full article on original website
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
Axe: 3 questions Syracuse football must answer to take a step forward and make a bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Are there any final questions about the 2022 Syracuse University football season?. We start to get answers shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday as Syracuse lifts the curtain on its 133rd season of collegiate football against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
JP Estrella picks Tennessee: How did NIL, Jim Boeheim’s future factor into 4-star’s decision?
Saco, Maine — JP Estrella chose orange, but not the Orange. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big man, a top Syracuse recruiting target in the Class of 2023, made his college decision Friday afternoon at XL Sports World, opting for the Tennessee Volunteers over finalists Syracuse and Iowa.
Syracuse basketball recruit JP Estrella, a 4-star stretch big, picks Tennessee
Saco, Maine — Syracuse basketballl recruit JP Estrella will attend Tennessee. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big made his college decision Friday afternoon here at XL Sports World, opting for the Volunteers over 25 other suitors, including finalists Syracuse and Iowa. “Off the court, they can expect a big, goofy...
No, the new wireless in the JMA Dome won’t be ready for Syracuse football opener, or the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Since Syracuse University wrapped its academic year in May, a team of 20 electricians have installed 4 million feet of new fiber-optic cable and 392 antennas inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Despite what SU Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala described as an “unbelievable amount of work,”...
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Former Syracuse player and grad assistant Demetris Nichols hired as assistant coach with Toronto Raptors’ G-League team
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After spending one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, former Syracuse basketball player Demetris Nichols will join the Toronto Raptors’ G-League team as an assistant coach this season. Nichols, who played at Syracuse from 2003 to 2007, confirmed that he had accepted...
Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, betting lines and picks: Saturday, 9/3
The Syracuse Football program expects to improve on their 5-7 record from 2021, and head coach Dino Babers is on the hot seat according to sportsbooks entering his seventh year in charge. His team has the tough task of hosting the Louisville Cardinals to open up the season, and our experts have analyzed the ACC contest with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into their best bet and explain why they think the Cardinals will come out on top this Saturday.
Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio
A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
Could Jim Boeheim get his wins back? Has the NCAA ever restored vacated wins? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We’re trying to be timely and relevant in this week’s Mike’s Mailbox. Our first two questions are based on recent events – a column from my Syracuse.com colleague Brent Axe in which he interviewed SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Syracuse’s Elite Camp, which was held this past weekend. Plus we have two more suggestions on lineups and scheduling.
Louisville’s Malik Cunningham has a quote from Mikel Jones taped in his locker (SU football Week 1 opponent preview)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Speaking at the ACC Kickoff podium in July, Mikel Jones made a statement that seemingly downplayed Malik Cunningham’s prowess as a quarterback. At least, that’s how a tweet containing part of the Syracuse football linebacker’s quote made it seem.
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
C-NS ground game propels football team to road win over Horseheads (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Reigning Section III Class AA champions Cicero-North Syracuse’s rushing attack was on full display in its season-opening victory over non-conference foe Horseheads on Friday. The Northstars defeated the Section IV Blue Raiders 35-14 in Horseheads.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
Baldwinsville girls soccer shuts out Vestal in season opener (40 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls soccer team opened its season Thursday with a shutout victory against non-league opponent Vestal. A strong defensive effort and solid goalkeeping propelled the Bees to a 2-0 victory over Vestal in Baldwinsville.
High school field hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey rankings will be released on Tuesdays.
Lotte pharma CEO promises to grow business, jobs in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The top executive of the South Korean company buying Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse is pledging to greatly expand production and jobs at the facility. Lotte Biologics CEO Richard Lee said the company plans to invest more than $70 million into the plant...
