Brad Pitt has history with David Leitch, his director on Bullet Train. Twenty-four years ago, the two met on the set of the movie Fight Club. Pitt was in the starring role of Tyler Durden, a soap salesman and provocateur who forms a fight club. Leitch was his stunt double. "He trained me for the fights, and it worked so well that we went on and did several other films, like Troy," Pitt says on EW's Around the Table video series. "So in that scenario, he's helping me with my character in some ways."

