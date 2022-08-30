ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment Weekly

Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return

Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Entertainment Weekly

Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer

You should see her in a crown ... Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.
Entertainment Weekly

The cast of Grease: Where are they now?

It's been 44 years since Grease debuted in theaters. Catch up with your favorite members of the iconic cast after they flew off in a convertible into the sky. Since its release in June of 1978, the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Grease has remained an enduring fixture of pop culture. The highest grossing movie of the year, it also produced one of the best-selling albums of all-time; a 1982 sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield; a live television event, Grease: Live!; and the upcoming Paramount+ spin-offs Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Summer Lovin'.
Entertainment Weekly

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalized after cardiac incident, 'doing fine now'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon is recovering after a medical scare. According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor "is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident." The message clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.
Entertainment Weekly

RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'

Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
Entertainment Weekly

New Monarch trailer gives first look at guest stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker

Nashville meets Succession in Fox's new country drama. In a new sneak peek trailer, Fox reveals that its new country music drama, Monarch (premiering Sept. 11), is loaded with enough country music icons to rival Stagecoach. Special guests in the first season include Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Shania Twain. Plenty of music is teased in the trailer — including a scene of Tucker on stage.
Entertainment Weekly

How Netflix's The Sandman brought the scariest issue of Neil Gaiman's comic to screen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of Netflix's The Sandman, "24/7." The Sandman is not primarily a horror series. Over the course of 75 issues, writer Neil Gaiman used his protagonist — Morpheus, the king of dreams — to explore all manner of stories, from fairytales to historical fiction. But The Sandman did get very scary, especially in its early run. The sixth issue in particular might be the scariest horror comic ever published.
Entertainment Weekly

Brad Pitt reminisces with his Fight Club stuntman turned Bullet Train director

Brad Pitt has history with David Leitch, his director on Bullet Train. Twenty-four years ago, the two met on the set of the movie Fight Club. Pitt was in the starring role of Tyler Durden, a soap salesman and provocateur who forms a fight club. Leitch was his stunt double. "He trained me for the fights, and it worked so well that we went on and did several other films, like Troy," Pitt says on EW's Around the Table video series. "So in that scenario, he's helping me with my character in some ways."
Entertainment Weekly

Looking back at the Citizen Kane of 1980s Ewok TV movies

Last week, we did a deep dive into what has to be the worst movie in the entire Star Wars franchise. No, not The Phantom Menace or Solo or The Rise of Skywalker or whatever theatrical offering you personally consider to be the bottom of the proverbial barrel. We refer, of course, to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, which aired on Nov. 25, 1984 on ABC.
Entertainment Weekly

