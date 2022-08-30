Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna evolves 'Material Girl' legacy in bonkers, self-referencing Saucy Santana rap song
Madonna's wild new self-referential rap song will go right through your bod-ay like a double shot of soy latte. The queen of pop music just dropped a surprise collaboration with Saucy Santana, "Material Gworrllllllll!" (yes, with eight Ls at the end), and it's a whacky journey into Madonna's cultural impact reframed for a 2022 audience.
Big Brother season 24 players reveal their biggest Zingbot insult fears
There are certain milestones every reality competition contestant wants to make. On Survivor, it might be the merge or — before COVID — the Loved Ones visit. On Big Brother, making the jury is a biggie. As is getting to compete in the Otev Veto competition, because who doesn't like to get sprayed by poop or vomit from a large talking animal?
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Devi's shocking season 3 finale decision
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Never Have I Ever season 3 finale. If you thought season 2 of Never Have I Ever ended with a big moment for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), well, you were right. But season 3 took things to another level!. For much of season 3,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rebellion, romance, and friendship take center stage in new Vampire Academy trailer
You should see her in a crown ... Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming Vampire Academy series. From showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the new vampire show, based on Richelle Mead's best-selling YA book series, follows two best friends who are forced to right for their relationship when society tries to tear them apart.
The cast of Grease: Where are they now?
It's been 44 years since Grease debuted in theaters. Catch up with your favorite members of the iconic cast after they flew off in a convertible into the sky. Since its release in June of 1978, the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Grease has remained an enduring fixture of pop culture. The highest grossing movie of the year, it also produced one of the best-selling albums of all-time; a 1982 sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield; a live television event, Grease: Live!; and the upcoming Paramount+ spin-offs Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and Summer Lovin'.
Melanie Lynskey still keeps in touch with her babies ... in a bar(!) from Sweet Home Alabama
You never forget your first baby in a bar. Melanie Lynskey sure hasn't. The Emmy nominee for Yellowjackets reminisced on filming her classic "baby in a bar" scene from the 2002 Reese Witherspoon rom com Sweet Home Alabama, revealing she still keeps in touch with some of those babies, who are now, of course, all grown up.
Loot creators on Maya Rudolph's viral 'Hot Ones' sequence and kooky billionaire antics
It's a good time to write a comedy about billionaires. Between headlines about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's many children and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' solo rollercoaster ride at Disneyland, "Billionaires are writing episodes for us all the time by appearing in goofy news stories," Alan Yang, the co-creator of Apple TV+'s zany workplace comedy Loot, tells EW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariah Carey looks back on performing with Olivia Newton-John: 'We sang our hearts out'
Mariah Carey honestly loves Olivia Newton-John — and always will. In the wake of Newton-John's death Monday at 73, Carey paid a heartfelt tribute to the Grammy-winning singer and Grease star, noting that she was a lifelong fan of Newton-John's music and grew up listening to her hits. "I...
Revisiting that terrible Ewok TV movie you tried like hell to forget
It's a TV relic of yesteryear, and also serves as an embarrassment of epic proportions that has to been seen to be believed. And once you see it, you'll wish you could forget it. But enough about the Star Wars Holiday Special! That's because we've got Ewoks on the brain. Or, more specifically, 1980s Ewok TV movies.
Watch Hacks stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder & Co. perform a live script read of the season 2 finale
Hannah Einbinder didn't know that Jean Smart's Deborah Vance was going to be letting go of her character, Ava, in the season 2 finale of Hacks until she got the script. Her initial thought went beyond concern for the characters. "She was upset," Smart reveals — nodding her head toward...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalized after cardiac incident, 'doing fine now'
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon is recovering after a medical scare. According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor "is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident." The message clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years, with Al Pacino co-producing
Johnny Depp is set to direct his first movie since going behind the camera 25 years ago for 1997's The Brave. The actor, 59, will be at the helm of Modigliani, a movie about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, which was later confirmed on social media by Infinitum Nihil, the production company Depp founded in 2004.
Peter Jackson explains why he wasn't involved in new Lord of the Rings series: 'The scripts never showed up'
Blame the poor cell service in the Mines of Moria maybe. Peter Jackson, the Oscar-winning director of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, says the studio behind the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power requested his input on the show but then never followed through.
RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'
Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
New Monarch trailer gives first look at guest stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker
Nashville meets Succession in Fox's new country drama. In a new sneak peek trailer, Fox reveals that its new country music drama, Monarch (premiering Sept. 11), is loaded with enough country music icons to rival Stagecoach. Special guests in the first season include Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Shania Twain. Plenty of music is teased in the trailer — including a scene of Tucker on stage.
How Netflix's The Sandman brought the scariest issue of Neil Gaiman's comic to screen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of Netflix's The Sandman, "24/7." The Sandman is not primarily a horror series. Over the course of 75 issues, writer Neil Gaiman used his protagonist — Morpheus, the king of dreams — to explore all manner of stories, from fairytales to historical fiction. But The Sandman did get very scary, especially in its early run. The sixth issue in particular might be the scariest horror comic ever published.
Brad Pitt reminisces with his Fight Club stuntman turned Bullet Train director
Brad Pitt has history with David Leitch, his director on Bullet Train. Twenty-four years ago, the two met on the set of the movie Fight Club. Pitt was in the starring role of Tyler Durden, a soap salesman and provocateur who forms a fight club. Leitch was his stunt double. "He trained me for the fights, and it worked so well that we went on and did several other films, like Troy," Pitt says on EW's Around the Table video series. "So in that scenario, he's helping me with my character in some ways."
Looking back at the Citizen Kane of 1980s Ewok TV movies
Last week, we did a deep dive into what has to be the worst movie in the entire Star Wars franchise. No, not The Phantom Menace or Solo or The Rise of Skywalker or whatever theatrical offering you personally consider to be the bottom of the proverbial barrel. We refer, of course, to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, which aired on Nov. 25, 1984 on ABC.
Rosario Dawson says she had bad intel on The Punisher returning with Jon Bernthal: 'I can't be trusted'
You just can't kill Frank Castle. With Disney+ reviving at least one of Netflix's canceled Marvel shows, fans got to thinking it was only a matter of time before The Punisher got his due — and, for a fleeting moment, that time seemed to come earlier than expected thanks to a slip-up from Rosario Dawson.
Entertainment Weekly
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0