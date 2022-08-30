ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Chicken Shop Date’ Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg Signs With CAA

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M37KL_0hb8Q9zw00

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator and host of the popular Chicken Shop Date interview series on YouTube , has signed with CAA .

The comedic series, which Dimoldenberg created in 2014, has featured guests like Keke Palmer, Jack Harlow, Daniel Kaluuya, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. But Dimoldenberg’s February interview with the documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux helped raise the online series’ popularity to new heights after a clip of Theroux rapping on the episode was later paired with music and turned into a bona fide song by the duo Duke & Jones. (The latest version of the song, with Jason Derulo, features Theroux and Dimoldenberg in its accompanying music video .)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In addition to Chicken Shop Date, Dimoldenberg also hosts the YouTube series Amelia’s Cooking Show, where she and a guest cook a meal using five ingredients. Past guests have included Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo and the British YouTube creator Amin Mohammed, best known as “Chunkz.” Both Chicken Shop Date and Amelia’s Cooking Show are produced by Dimoldenberg’s production company, Dimz Inc.

Dimoldenberg continues to be represented by Rebecca Dowell, Jessica Crabbe, April Tombs and Spencer Goldstein at the U.K.-based YM&U Group.

“We are thrilled to be working with CAA in the U.S. to continue to grow the next-gen star that is Amelia Dimoldenberg into a global talent. Over the last 10 years, Amelia has been building out an incredibly unique brand and space for herself across the comedy, culture and entertainment landscape and her profile is unmatched,” Holly Bott, the global managing director at YMU Entertainment, said.

“Amelia is an extraordinary talent and creator with a phenomenal ability to connect with global audiences,” Mary Bekhait, the CEO of YMU, added. “We have been privileged to manage her for many years now and have seen how deftly she moves between her roles as writer, host, comic actor, producer, editor and CEO. We look forward to working with the team at CAA to help shape and expedite her continued growth.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift to Keynote Toronto Film Fest

Taylor Swift is set to appear at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. The music superstar will take part in an In Conversation With… appearance on Sept. 9 at Bell Lightbox. Swift will also introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm.  “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF,” Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, said in a statement on Friday.Based on Swift’s song “All Too Well,” All Too Well: The Short Film,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’: Jordan Peele Drops Hints On More Stories to Come

With Nope‘s dénouement left to interpretation, and fan theories abounding on social media and Reddit about the fate of Jean Jacket, writer-director Jordan Peele has dropped some hints that he may revisit the Nope universe in the future. In an interview for The New York Times, Peele was asked several questions about Nope that have left more eagle-eyed fans puzzled, in particular, a Reddit thread about a character, named Nobody, who was cut from the film. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Set for Imax Screening at Film FestSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘BMF’ Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa Signs with APA

Eric Kofi-Abrefa, currently starring in Starz’s BMF, has signed with APA. The actor stars as antagonist Lamar Silas on the series, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The London native is also known for roles in the crime drama Blue Story (2019), from director Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu. Kofi-Abrefa reteams with Onwubolu for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi superhero series Supacell, which focuses on a group of ordinary citizens from South London who develop super powers despite having no clear connection between them, other than they are all Black. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Chicken Shop Date' Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg Signs With CAA'Land of Gold' Director Nardeep Khurmi Signs With Rain (Exclusive)UTA Signs Trio of Web3 Artists and MV3 NFT Collection From 'Stranger Things' Writer The actor has also appeared in high profile features such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the Brad Pitt World War II tank drama Fury (2014) and Oliver stone’s Snowden (2016). Kofi-Abrefa  is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and is also known for theater work, appearing opposite Vanessa Kirby in the National Theatre’s contemporary adaptation of Miss Julie, titled Julie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Noah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for ‘White Noise’: I Told James Murphy to Write a “Catchy, Fun Song About Death”

Filmmaker Noah Baumbach and the cast of his delightfully eccentric Don DeLillo adaptation White Noise met the international press in Venice Wednesday just hours ahead of the film’s festival-opening world premiere. White Noise centers on university professor Jack Gladney (Driver) and his wife, Babette (Gerwig), as they grapple with fears of death and family life after a nearby chemical explosion pollutes the air. Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle also star. The film, which Baumbach wrote, is the first project he has released that wasn’t based on his own original idea. More from The Hollywood ReporterNew Technology...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Person
Louis Theroux
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Keke Palmer
The Hollywood Reporter

Milli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in ‘Girl You Know It’s True’ First Look

Everyone’s favorite ’80s pop star scandal are back, and they’ve brought their own hair gel. Leonine Studios has dropped the first two images from their hotly anticipated Milli Vanilli music biopic Girl You Know It’s True, and the first look is something to see. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' Review: Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Meandering Return to MexicoVenice: Festival Audience Gives Cate Blanchett's Performance in 'TAR' a 6-Minute Standing OvationVenice: Alejandro G. Inarritu on How Returning to Mexico for 'Bardo' Was Like "Meeting an Old Friend" After several failed attempts to bring the story of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Calls Chris Rock’s Joke About Murder “Distasteful”

Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister is speaking out about a joke Chris Rock recently made about her sister’s murder. During Rock’s Sunday night show at the Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix, the comedian reportedly said he declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards and compared accepting the hosting gig to returning to the scene of a crime, referencing the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. According to a report from the Arizona Republic, Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed. More from The...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Michele Responds to Racism, On-Set Bullying Accusations Ahead of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut

Lea Michele is responding to the revelations of past on-set harassment made by a number of her former colleagues and attempting to clarify how that behavior will not follow her into her work on Funny Girl. Speaking to The New York Times for a profile published Thursday ahead of her Sept. 6 debut in the Broadway musical revival, the Glee and Spring Awakening star offered her first response beyond her 2020 apology statement following online accusations of racism and bullying made by Michele’s former colleagues, including Glee co-star Heather Morrison, Samantha Marie Ware and others. More from The Hollywood ReporterJ.K....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Creator#Music Video#Chicken Shop Date#Duke Jones#British#Dimz Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

Eugenio Derbez Recovering After Surgery, His Wife Shares

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is recovering after undergoing surgery from an undisclosed accident. The CODA and Acapulco star’s wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, had informed fans that Derbez was heading into a surgery that she described as “complicated” on Tuesday. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” she shared, adding that the recovery process would be long and difficult.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture ClosesVenice: Japanese...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Festival Audience Gives Cate Blanchett’s Performance in ‘Tar’ a Six-Minute Standing Ovation

Even before anyone had seen Cate Blanchett’s starring turn in Todd Field’s Tár, there was awards buzz around her performance. The role — which sees Blanchett playing the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra — was tipped, sight unseen, to be the one to win the actress her third Oscar. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Europe's Film Industry Is Backing Ukraine in the Culture War With RussiaWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those '48 Hours' Buddy Comedy Ripoffs...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Criticizes NC-17 Rating for Her Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’

Blonde star Ana de Armas is speaking out against her Marilyn Monroe bio-drama getting an NC-17 rating. When asked about the rating by French fashion magazine L’Officiel, the actress replied, “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Amanda Mackey, Casting Director on ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘The Fugitive’ and ‘The Normal Heart,’ Dies at 70

Amanda Mackey, the busy casting director who worked on The Fugitive and four other films for director Andrew Davis and shared an Emmy nomination for populating Larry Kramer‘s The Normal Heart, has died. She was 70. Mackey died Saturday at Calvary Hospital in Brooklyn after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, longtime business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFrancis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More'Triangle of Sadness' Director Calls Working With Charlbi Dean "an Honor" After Star's Sudden DeathWilliam Reynolds, Special Agent Tom Colby on 'The F.B.I.,' Dies at 90  She...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo’s Novel Still Seems Unfilmable

There’s much to appreciate in Noah Baumbach’s alternately exhilarating and enervating attempt to tame Don DeLillo’s comedy of death, White Noise, not least the daredevil spirit and ambition with which the writer-director and his cast plunge into the tricky material. But little in this episodic freakout hits the target quite so well as the wild end credits sequence, a dance number set in a suburban A&P supermarket, in which the entire ensemble boogie in aisles stacked with colorful products, accompanied by an LCD Soundsystem banger called “New Body Rhumba.” With that ecstatic visual, Baumbach nails a key theme of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ to Get London Film Festival World Premiere

The 66th BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its lineup of world premieres at this year’s edition, including Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix stop-motion animation film Pinocchio. The fest will also mark the debut of Creature, a collaboration between choreographer Akram Khan and Oscar winner Asif Kapadia, as well as family animation My Father’s Dragon from Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner) and Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers, The Song of the Sea).More from The Hollywood ReporterNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About Death"'Triangle of Sadness' Director...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Participant’s Liesl Copland on Laura Poitras, Steve James Docs and “Smuggling” the Message in the Creative

Given the direction of the world in recent years, it’s perhaps no surprise that Participant — Jeff Skoll’s socially conscious production powerhouse — has been as prolific as ever. But its output isn’t all about shining a torch on today’s most pressing concerns, as Academy Awards winners such as Roma, Green Book and Spotlight attest. That said, the studio comes to Venice with two somewhat topical documentary features. In All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras (an Oscar winner for her Participant film CitizenFour) follows artist and activist Nan Goldin in a deeply personal battle as she fights to hold the Sackler family to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More

Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Trace Lysette Is First Trans Actress to Lead a Film at the Festival

Fans of Transparent will recognize Trace Lysette. For five seasons on Amazon’s groundbreaking gender- and genre-breaking series, she played Shea, a transgender yoga teacher who helps Jeffrey Tambor’s character — and the non-trans audience — understand trans lingo and culture. It was also Lysette who came forward, in 2017, with claims that Tambor had sexually harassed her on the Transparent set, one of several allegations that led Tambor to exit the show after its fourth season.More from The Hollywood ReporterMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice: Alejandro G. Inarritu on How Returning to Mexico for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice Flashback: Cate Blanchett Danced Her Way to the Lido 22 Years Ago

Cate Blanchett has become a mainstay of the Venice Film Festival. She was named best actress in 2007 for her turn as a reimagined version of Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There, and she served as the international jury president in 2020 as the festival emerged from COVID. But her allegiance to Venice dates back to 1998, when, at age 29, the Australian actress made her first visit to the fest with Shekhar Kapur’s Elizabeth, in which she played the English queen as a young woman, earning her first Oscar nomination in the process. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice 2022: Rebecca Zlotowski on the “Very Personal” ‘Other People’s Children’

In what has to be a film festival first, two of the actors in Rebecca Zlotowski’s new drama Other People’s Children, Roschdy Zem and Frederick Wiseman, have their own movies — Zem-directed Our Time and Wiseman’s Un couple — in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year. It’s Zlotowski’s second trip to the Lido after Planetarium starring Natalie Portman, Emmanuel Salinger and Lily-Rose Depp premiered in Venice in 2016. That opulent period drama, featuring Portman and Depp as a pair of sisters and spiritual mediums touring 1930s France, was a departure for Zlotowski, who won critical praise in France...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy