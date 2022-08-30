‘Doctor Strange’ Breakout Xochitl Gomez, ‘Birds of Prey’ Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join ‘Ursa Major’ (Exclusive)

Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness breakout Xochitl Gomez have signed on to star in Ursa Major , a new sci-fi thriller from sibling directors Jonathan and Josh Baker ( Kin ).

Winstead and Gomez will play Charlie and Natalie, mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm approaches. But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who there are, how they got here and what they need to do to survive.

The Baker Brothers will direct Ursa Major from an original script by Patrick Somerville, the Emmy-nominated creator of HBO Max series Station Eleven , who co-wrote Ursa Major with Colleen O’Brien and Katie French. Somerville will produce the film together with his Station Eleven partner David Eisenberg through Tractor Beam. Other producers include John Finemore through Lost City, Mason Novick through MXN Entertainment, as well as Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg through Artists First.

Lost City’s James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes will exec produce in association with XYZ Films, which is handling worldwide sales, introducing the project to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

Winstead most recently starred opposite Woody Harrelson as the titular character Kate in the Netflix action film of the same name and is known for her roles in Birds of Prey , Gemini Man and Scott Pilgrim Vs The World , as well as her starring turn in the third season of FX’s Fargo opposite Ewan McGregor.

Gomez had her breakout role playing America Chavez in the Disney/Marvel Studios blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and played the lead in Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club .

The Baker Brothers’ film debut was 2018 feature Kin , starring Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, James Franco and Myles Truitt, an adaptation of their 2015 short Bag Man .

Lost City’s most recent project is Chloe Okuno’s 2022 Sundance title Watcher , which was picked up by IFC Midnight for US release.

In addition to Ursa Major , XYZ’s TIFF market slate includes the sci-fi feature Ash starring Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; the drama Blackberry with Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton; and Mads Mikelsen-starrer The Black Kaiser.