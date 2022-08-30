ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
WLBT

Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system

STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
JACKSON, MS
Tate Reeves
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
