FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLBT
Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
WLBT
Biden on Mississippi’s water crisis: ‘We’ve given them everything there is to offer’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden says Mississippi has “everything there is” to address its ongoing water crisis. The tap water emergency came to a head on Monday, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Where to get water
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson officials say progress is being made to restore service to the city's surface water customers. Jackson residents have been without water for about a week because of a problem at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi National Guard will be distributing drinking water...
Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
WLBT
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
WLBT
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is providing water from its well water system to assist public water distribution efforts following Jackson’s water crisis. The fairgrounds is currently serving as an emergency State Staging Area (SSA) and serving as one of seven public drinking water distribution...
WLBT
Regions Bank announces $25,000 grant to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Regions Bank is partnering with the Regions Foundation to aid communities impacted by Jackson’s water crisis. “United Way and its agency partners are doing incredible work as they rapidly respond to urgent needs due to the water crisis in Metro Jackson and Central Mississippi,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “Additional needs will develop as our communities continue to face challenges with obtaining a sufficient water supply, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support the ongoing work.”
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
WLBT
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded Tuesday to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses while also addressing the news that the state was stepping in to tackle problems at its main water treatment facility. The mayor said the...
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
WLBT
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
WLBT
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
WLBT
Jackson Fire Department gives water to elderly and disabled amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds wait in long lines for water giveaways during Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, people in the elderly and disabled community tell us they are often forgotten and have a hard time making it out to those distribution sites. “I do take medicine and I...
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Jackson Free Press
Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water pressure at James Brown’s home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. He couldn’t cook. He couldn’t bathe. But he still had to work. The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station...
WLBT
Mayor and Governor attempt to shift narrative on Jackson water crisis moving forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have seen some of the national coverage about the water crisis, much of it is focused on a blame game. We took those questions to leaders and are talking about the next steps. In the first joint briefing since the start of the water...
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency. Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one...
