Man kicks woman into unconsciousness, steals her bag in Brooklyn

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A man kicked a woman into unconsciousness—sending her to the hospital in critical condition—as he snatched her bag in Brooklyn this week, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was inside of a hotel at Third Avenue and 45th Street in Sunset Park shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday when the stranger came up and grabbed her bag.

The man repeatedly kicked the woman as he stole the bag, causing her to lose consciousness, according to police.

The victim was transported to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in critical but stable condition.

The man fled with the bag, which contained a Michael Kors watch valued at $175, police said as they continued their search for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Saphire P.
3d ago

As long as demacrats are in offices this will continue to happen! You Don't vote with your Emotions, you pray ask God for Wisdom and search the truth. Not listen and believe mainstream fake news!

