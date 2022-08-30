ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament is Sept. 10 in Liverpool; benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iK8Ln_0hb8PzKu00
The Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament, which raises money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is taking place Sept. 10 at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill.

LIVERPOOL — Having lost two family members to suicide in recent years, Danielle Benjamin knew she had to do something to raise awareness for mental health struggles.

Help is available

This article references suicide, depression and anxiety. 988 is the new three-digit, nationwide phone number to connect directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. The caller is routed to their nearest crisis center to receive immediate counseling and local mental health referrals. For more information, visit samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

That impulse propelled the North Syracuse resident to participate in One NY Cares’ 400-mile walking challenge, the Paws For Prevention campaign and “Out of the Darkness” events, but she wanted to do even more for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Benjamin eventually thought up the idea to organize a charitable volleyball tournament at Sharkey’s, a familiar hangout in Liverpool where her husband, Josh, and their friend groups have spiked countless balls over nets and kicked up plenty of sand.

Pleased by the success of the first go-around, which raised $6,000 in all, the Benjamins are teaming up with the bar and grill once again for the Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament’s approaching return on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

“We’ve just developed such a good friend base there, so we know we can get a good crowd to turn out,” Danielle said.

The main ongoing inspirations for the event have been her brother-in-law, Mike, and Josh’s cousin Dave Mirra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCVGq_0hb8PzKu00
The Benjamin family participated in other fundraisers for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention before starting the Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament in 2021.

Danielle said Mike provided encouragement for everyone in the family and their various passion projects, from her own writing to his two sisters’ respective studies and pursuits in special effects horror makeup. Mike also bought the necessary equipment to get Josh started on home brewing.

“He was the most supportive person ever,” Danielle said of Mike, whom the family lost to suicide in August 2020. “Anytime we’d accomplish something, he would be the first person to say ‘great job’ and be so proud of you and push you to do more.”

Mike is also remembered for his routine of going to the gym multiple times a day and his competitiveness in jujutsu.

The name of the Benjamins’ volleyball tournament has been “Stay Strong” from the start, referencing a favorite maxim used by Mirra that several of his cousins had tattooed in his handwriting to pay tribute. A decorated BMX rider originally from Chittenango, Mirra took his own life in North Carolina in the winter of 2016.

Danielle said she has since come to realize the importance of having open dialogue about mental health.

“It’s okay to go seek help, and it’s okay to say you’re having a bad day,” she said. “Even if people aren’t struggling themselves, the fact that other people are having these conversations makes it so that they understand.”

Possessing a background in international education, Danielle recalls teaching students hailing from cultures and countries where mental health issues are seen as “taboo” topics of discussion. She went on to be someone they could confide in on that basis.

Though she acknowledges that it may be easier to open up about these difficulties in the United States, she said there are many who choose to bottle their thoughts and feelings. Still, the signs can potentially be discovered in someone’s canceled plans and unanswered phone calls—reasons to at least check in and see if they either need space or a friend to lean on.

The day-long Sept. 10 tournament is open to everyone from beginners to more experienced volleyball players. Registration is $40 per player and free for onlookers, with proceeds going to AFSP. There will be lunch provided and raffles, and the tournament winners will earn prizes. The four-person teams will be assembled with a draw of names at random.

People can sign up at thebeachatsharkeys.com under “Tournaments.” The day of, they can stop into the establishment at 7240 Oswego Road starting at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to organizing the Stay Strong tourney, Danielle helped connect Heroes Brewing Company in Rochester with the New York State Brewers Association for the development of the IPA “Real Convo,” which is set to benefit AFSP with its release in September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Learn to Focus at Maxwell and Baldwinsville Libraries

In today’s busy, hectic world, distractions of all kinds can prevent us from working and living efficiently and productively. How does one turn off those distractions and learn to stay on task? Motivational speaker Greg Dwyer will offer proven techniques to do just that in a special workshop offered jointly by Maxwell Memorial and Baldwinsville Public Libraries on Monday, September 12 at 6 p.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Senior Fair Set for Sept. 9th at Oswego Speedway

Staff and volunteers of the Food Bank of CNY load up the Mobile Food Pantry in preparation for this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. Those attending the Senior Fair will receive a box filled with fresh produce, while supplies last. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis and will be loaded into the vehicles as guests exit the fair. The Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway, 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Those wishing to attend will enter at the Oswego Speedway’s Kartway entrance on City Line Road. The Senior Fair will be a totally drive though event and is free to attend.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Syracuse, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
City
Rochester, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Planning for Aerial Spraying Sept. 2 and 3

The Oswego County Health Department announced today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples). Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square. West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mirra
Eagle Newspapers

SKARTS announces grant awards

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Area Arts Council (SKARTS) announced the 10 winners of its 2022 grant awards for art and cultural activities. “Thanks to generous community support, we were able to provide grants to 10 of the applicants representing a diverse range of worthy projects and important needs,” said Laurel Moranz, president of SKARTS.
SKANEATELES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The Paws For Prevention
Syracuse.com

Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Tom Mitchell exits 93Q after decades in Syracuse radio

A longtime staple of the Syracuse radio business is signing off. Tom Mitchell announced Thursday that he is no longer with Cumulus Media Syracuse after 26 years as operations manager for its radio stations, including 93Q (WNTQ-FM), 95X (WAQX-FM), and The Score 1260 (WSKO-AM), and as program director for 93Q. Wednesday was his last day, he said on Facebook.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse wants to help people better recognize housing violations

The city of Syracuse is working to address the 1,500 properties on its code violations list. Officials previously funneled federal relief dollars to help landlords correct potentially harmful problems, and the city’s code enforcement team on Tuesday walked community members through a home with examples of violations. Syracuse's director...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy