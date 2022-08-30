Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament is Sept. 10 in Liverpool; benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament, which raises money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is taking place Sept. 10 at Sharkey’s Bar and Grill.

LIVERPOOL — Having lost two family members to suicide in recent years, Danielle Benjamin knew she had to do something to raise awareness for mental health struggles.

Help is available This article references suicide, depression and anxiety. 988 is the new three-digit, nationwide phone number to connect directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. The caller is routed to their nearest crisis center to receive immediate counseling and local mental health referrals. For more information, visit samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

That impulse propelled the North Syracuse resident to participate in One NY Cares’ 400-mile walking challenge, the Paws For Prevention campaign and “Out of the Darkness” events, but she wanted to do even more for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Benjamin eventually thought up the idea to organize a charitable volleyball tournament at Sharkey’s, a familiar hangout in Liverpool where her husband, Josh, and their friend groups have spiked countless balls over nets and kicked up plenty of sand.

Pleased by the success of the first go-around, which raised $6,000 in all, the Benjamins are teaming up with the bar and grill once again for the Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament’s approaching return on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

“We’ve just developed such a good friend base there, so we know we can get a good crowd to turn out,” Danielle said.

The main ongoing inspirations for the event have been her brother-in-law, Mike, and Josh’s cousin Dave Mirra.

The Benjamin family participated in other fundraisers for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention before starting the Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament in 2021.

Danielle said Mike provided encouragement for everyone in the family and their various passion projects, from her own writing to his two sisters’ respective studies and pursuits in special effects horror makeup. Mike also bought the necessary equipment to get Josh started on home brewing.

“He was the most supportive person ever,” Danielle said of Mike, whom the family lost to suicide in August 2020. “Anytime we’d accomplish something, he would be the first person to say ‘great job’ and be so proud of you and push you to do more.”

Mike is also remembered for his routine of going to the gym multiple times a day and his competitiveness in jujutsu.

The name of the Benjamins’ volleyball tournament has been “Stay Strong” from the start, referencing a favorite maxim used by Mirra that several of his cousins had tattooed in his handwriting to pay tribute. A decorated BMX rider originally from Chittenango, Mirra took his own life in North Carolina in the winter of 2016.

Danielle said she has since come to realize the importance of having open dialogue about mental health.

“It’s okay to go seek help, and it’s okay to say you’re having a bad day,” she said. “Even if people aren’t struggling themselves, the fact that other people are having these conversations makes it so that they understand.”

Possessing a background in international education, Danielle recalls teaching students hailing from cultures and countries where mental health issues are seen as “taboo” topics of discussion. She went on to be someone they could confide in on that basis.

Though she acknowledges that it may be easier to open up about these difficulties in the United States, she said there are many who choose to bottle their thoughts and feelings. Still, the signs can potentially be discovered in someone’s canceled plans and unanswered phone calls—reasons to at least check in and see if they either need space or a friend to lean on.

The day-long Sept. 10 tournament is open to everyone from beginners to more experienced volleyball players. Registration is $40 per player and free for onlookers, with proceeds going to AFSP. There will be lunch provided and raffles, and the tournament winners will earn prizes. The four-person teams will be assembled with a draw of names at random.

People can sign up at thebeachatsharkeys.com under “Tournaments.” The day of, they can stop into the establishment at 7240 Oswego Road starting at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to organizing the Stay Strong tourney, Danielle helped connect Heroes Brewing Company in Rochester with the New York State Brewers Association for the development of the IPA “Real Convo,” which is set to benefit AFSP with its release in September.