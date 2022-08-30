ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Vendors, crowds increasing at Johnson Park bazaars in Liverpool

By Russ Tarby
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNL6h_0hb8PySB00
Jessica Mosley of Mosley Mercantile and Cozmic Cauldron has been organizing a series of bazaars featuring a wide variety of vendors in Johnson Park in Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL — Local businesswoman Jessica Mosley is hosting a series of bazaars at Johnson Park this year, and over the summer she has seen the events grow by leaps and bounds.

The series started with a spring bazaar on May 28, followed by a Fathers’ Day bazaar on June 18.

Several dozen vendors and scores of shoppers populated the park those days, but by the time Mosley staged her summertime bazaar on July 23, the event had expanded to more than 80 vendors and several hundred customers.

The atmosphere was electric as the bustling crowds browsed at booths set up from the stage near Vine Street all the way back to the park’s west end at Tulip Street.

Another big turnout was expected at the summer fun bazaar on Aug. 27.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of vendors and guests. They keep getting larger every month,” Mosley said. “We always have 80 to 100 vendors for each event, and they’re selling a wide variety of products — jewelry, bath and beauty items, crocheted animals, clothes, artwork, furniture and photography.”

For refreshments, bazaar-goers can sip Hawaiian shaved ice and munch on snacks sold at the well-stocked concessions bar.

Live music by guitarist Josiah Waterman adds to the campy ambiance, as he performs while his artistic sister paints a canvas alongside him onstage.

Mosley owns and operates Mosley Mercantile on Vine Street selling health and beauty products and services. She and her husband, Jeremy Mosley, also operate the Cozmic Cauldron at 217 S. Salina St., in the courtyard below Wildflowers Armory at the corner of Fayette Street in the heart of downtown Syracuse.

In fact, the Cozmic Cauldron table located under the pavilion in the center of the park, serves as the centerpiece for each bazaar.

Like their shop in the city, the Cozmic Cauldron table offers a wide selection of crystal balls, alien figurines and animal skeletons, along with teas, soaps and skeleton-print pillows.

The Cauldron opened downtown in November 2021, and its hours there are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Aug. 27 bazaar, a series of raffles were planned to benefit Forever Friends Animal Rescue in Pennellville.

The final two bazaars at the park are set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

“Our biggest event will be our Halloween bazaar on Oct. 15,” Mosley predicted. “We’ll have costume contests, trick or treating for the kiddos and much more family fun.”

Mosley hopes to bring the bazaars back to the park next year.

“We plan on continuing to host events in Johnson Park every year until October,” she said. “Then we move indoors to the Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor Hotel, 310 W. Kirkpatrick St., but we are looking for indoor space in Liverpool for winter events.”

For info, email Mosley at [email protected] or call her at 315-409-4024.

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

From a river to a lake, LD’s opens sister location in Oswego

OSWEGO — New to Oswego, LD’s on the Lake has opened its doors and patio with hopes of sharing its signature craft beer, burgers and wings with a receptive community. Opening between Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and Bev’s Dairy Treat, the restaurant is the sister location to Pulaski’s LD’s on the River.
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Green Corner: Recycling

Recycling is complicated. Fortunately, New York State is one of the top 10 recycling states in the nation. The majority of residents in Onondaga County, are attempting to recycle as 51% of the material in our total waste stream is recycled. Over 65% of paper is recycled and a large...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Learn to Focus at Maxwell and Baldwinsville Libraries

In today’s busy, hectic world, distractions of all kinds can prevent us from working and living efficiently and productively. How does one turn off those distractions and learn to stay on task? Motivational speaker Greg Dwyer will offer proven techniques to do just that in a special workshop offered jointly by Maxwell Memorial and Baldwinsville Public Libraries on Monday, September 12 at 6 p.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
FULTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed

Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bazaar#Photography#Skeleton#Shaved Ice#Hawaiian#Vine Street
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Staying home to serve: Oswego mayor to join Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership. Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Labor Day observance will shift trash day by one day for people in City of Syracuse

The City of Syracuse is closing or delaying a number of services Monday in observance of Labor Day. Trash and Recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the week after Labor Day. So neighborhoods with regular pickups on Tuesdays should expect the trucks to come on Wednesdays instead. Wednesday pickups will be pushed to Thursdays. Friday pickups will be pushed to Saturdays.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament is Sept. 10 in Liverpool; benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LIVERPOOL — Having lost two family members to suicide in recent years, Danielle Benjamin knew she had to do something to raise awareness for mental health struggles. This article references suicide, depression and anxiety. 988 is the new three-digit, nationwide phone number to connect directly to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress. The caller is routed to their nearest crisis center to receive immediate counseling and local mental health referrals. For more information, visit samhsa.gov/find-help/988.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY
therealdeal.com

Oswego approves plans for 811-unit housing development

An 811-unit residential development is coming to Oswego. The village board approved a concept plan for D.R. Horton Midwest to build 490 single-family units and 321 multifamilies on 227 acres of undeveloped land south of Wolf’s Crossing Road, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The village’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval earlier this month.
OSWEGO, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY

In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
HENDERSON, NY
cnycentral.com

Nelly sets New York State Fair concert record of over 43,000 fans on Day 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — 78,010 people made their way out to the New York State Fair on Day 8, the midway point of the 13-day event. It was wild one for those who attended the Patti LaBelle and Nelly concert. The popular music performers drew in thousands of fans who jammed out on Wednesday evening that was scattered with rain followed by a comfortable summer breeze.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy