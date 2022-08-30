Vendors, crowds increasing at Johnson Park bazaars in Liverpool

Jessica Mosley of Mosley Mercantile and Cozmic Cauldron has been organizing a series of bazaars featuring a wide variety of vendors in Johnson Park in Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL — Local businesswoman Jessica Mosley is hosting a series of bazaars at Johnson Park this year, and over the summer she has seen the events grow by leaps and bounds.

The series started with a spring bazaar on May 28, followed by a Fathers’ Day bazaar on June 18.

Several dozen vendors and scores of shoppers populated the park those days, but by the time Mosley staged her summertime bazaar on July 23, the event had expanded to more than 80 vendors and several hundred customers.

The atmosphere was electric as the bustling crowds browsed at booths set up from the stage near Vine Street all the way back to the park’s west end at Tulip Street.

Another big turnout was expected at the summer fun bazaar on Aug. 27.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of vendors and guests. They keep getting larger every month,” Mosley said. “We always have 80 to 100 vendors for each event, and they’re selling a wide variety of products — jewelry, bath and beauty items, crocheted animals, clothes, artwork, furniture and photography.”

For refreshments, bazaar-goers can sip Hawaiian shaved ice and munch on snacks sold at the well-stocked concessions bar.

Live music by guitarist Josiah Waterman adds to the campy ambiance, as he performs while his artistic sister paints a canvas alongside him onstage.

Mosley owns and operates Mosley Mercantile on Vine Street selling health and beauty products and services. She and her husband, Jeremy Mosley, also operate the Cozmic Cauldron at 217 S. Salina St., in the courtyard below Wildflowers Armory at the corner of Fayette Street in the heart of downtown Syracuse.

In fact, the Cozmic Cauldron table located under the pavilion in the center of the park, serves as the centerpiece for each bazaar.

Like their shop in the city, the Cozmic Cauldron table offers a wide selection of crystal balls, alien figurines and animal skeletons, along with teas, soaps and skeleton-print pillows.

The Cauldron opened downtown in November 2021, and its hours there are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Aug. 27 bazaar, a series of raffles were planned to benefit Forever Friends Animal Rescue in Pennellville.

The final two bazaars at the park are set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

“Our biggest event will be our Halloween bazaar on Oct. 15,” Mosley predicted. “We’ll have costume contests, trick or treating for the kiddos and much more family fun.”

Mosley hopes to bring the bazaars back to the park next year.

“We plan on continuing to host events in Johnson Park every year until October,” she said. “Then we move indoors to the Aloft Syracuse Inner Harbor Hotel, 310 W. Kirkpatrick St., but we are looking for indoor space in Liverpool for winter events.”

For info, email Mosley at [email protected] or call her at 315-409-4024.