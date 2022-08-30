ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman falls through bathroom floor in NYC, lands in basement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKzq6_0hb8Pos900

New York City ( WPIX ) — A woman fell from her apartment bathroom into the basement of her building when the floor partially collapsed on Sunday morning, police in New York City said.

The woman, 28, was a tenant in a first-floor apartment of the Bronx building, a representative for the city’s Department of Buildings confirmed. Inspectors with the department said she suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Inspectors with the DOB ultimately determined that the floor — specifically, a 4-foot-by-2-foot section directly in front of the shower and toilet — collapsed due to a lack of proper maintenance.

“As a result, DOB has issued a violation to the landlord for failure to properly maintain the building,” the DOB confirmed in an email.

Brink’s guard slept as thieves stole jewelry worth millions, lawsuit alleges

The building’s owner has also been ordered to hire a professional engineer to conduct an inspection and file a report on the structural stability of the rest of the apartment, the DOB said.

In the meantime, a partial vacate order was issued for the impacted apartment and the area of the cellar below it.

“DOB Engineers will be following up with the building owner and their contracted engineer,” the DOB said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Department Of Buildings#Dob#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy