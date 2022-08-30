ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

CBS 46

Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
DUNWOODY, GA
weisradio.com

Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart

An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
ROCKMART, GA
11Alive

6-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash, mother charged in death

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that’s the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they’re saying that number might be more than $91-million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
LITHONIA, GA

