Driver charged in fiery crash that caused I-285 to shut down for over 14 hours
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has charged the driver accused of causing a traffic nightmare Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 285 WB near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 3 p.m. Once they arrived,...
CBS 46
Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
Driver leads troopers on chase that leaves one dead in two-vehicle crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a driver dead early Friday morning. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County. According to authorities, Cobb County police were performing a stop on a vehicle...
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
6-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash, mother charged in death
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren't officially sworn officers, that didn't stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
Infant dies in a tragic accident in Rockmart area on Tuesday
A family is mourning the tragic loss of their child in the Rockmart area on Tuesday after an accidental fall,
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
2 dead, 1 injured in Old National Highway crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan...
Police: Man in crash takes off clothes, runs before being shot by Clayton officer
A Clayton County police officer shot a man who refused to put down a ratchet strap, according to police.
CBS 46
Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men after responding to an elder abuse call. Tywone Ivey and Lamarkist Barnette are accused of leaving an elderly person in squalor. The police responded to a call at the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood and...
Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20; all lanes back open
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — All lanes are back open on Interstate 20 eastbound after a crash just before SR 124/Turner Hill Rd. in DeKalb County. DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 3 cars, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash a little after 11 a.m.
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
1 Person Thrown Out Of Car In A Motor Vehicle Accident At Old National Highway (College Park, GA)
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Tuesday evening motor vehicle crash in College Park. The crash occurred at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
CBS 46
MARTA hits roadblocks with Summerhill route, riders left waiting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA previously estimated building the Summerhill bus rapid transit line would cost about $61.5 million - that's the transit line that would run by Hank Aaron Drive which is by the Georgia State stadium to downtown Atlanta. But now, they're saying that number might be more than $91-million.
APD says a man is shot and killed after trying to stop car thieves at a midtown gas station
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a BP gas station in Midtown Atlanta. They responded to 329 14th Street to a person shot call. When they arrived, a man between 30 and 40 years old was found with a gunshot wound. Lt. Germain Dearlove of the...
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le'Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
CBS 46
Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department's first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
