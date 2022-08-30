Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today
If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Digital Trends
Best Labor Day Laptop Sales 2022: Early deals you can shop today
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is already here, and with it come Labor Day laptop sales. This year, some of the best laptop deals are happening at Best Buy, Dell, and HP, just to name a few. These Labor Day laptop deals are some of the most exciting of the season, so keep reading to find out which models are our top picks at some seriously awesome prices.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins
T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
Digital Trends
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
laptopmag.com
Amazon takes up to 61% off SSDs and memory cards — today only
Back to school sales continue this week with early Labor Day deals online. If you want to expand your laptop, tablet, phone or game console storage for less, here's a sale for you. Today, Amazon takes up to 61% off SanDisk Western Digital SSDs and memory card storage (opens in new tab).
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Deals: Save Up to $1,200 on the New Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung unveiled two new foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The tech giant pulled out all the stops, showing off the new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones that are both now widely available for everyone. For a limited time, you can get save...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
MLB・
