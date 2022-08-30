ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

22 WSBT

Michigan abortion ballot petition to be decided through courts after state board deadlocks

LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.
LANSING, MI
22 WSBT

What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots

LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
LANSING, MI
22 WSBT

Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show

LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

One-on-one with libertarian candidate William Henry

In just months, voters across Indiana will head to the polls for the general elections. One of the seats on the ballot is the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's seat in District 2. Libertarian candidate William Henry will be facing Republican nominee Rudy Yakym and Democratic nominee Paul Steury in both...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Inaccurate THC tests could reopen criminal cases

Niles, Mich. — Thousands of cases may need to be reinvestigated in Michigan. That’s after state police determined one of their tests was faulty. Michigan State Police is temporarily stopping all THC toxicology testing, which is found in marijuana, after determining the test could have triggered false positives dating back to March of 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer

Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line played their last show together and will pursue separate careers in the future, TMZ reported on Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night as their last set ever, according to TMZ.
FLORIDA STATE

