LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO