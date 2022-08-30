Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
22 WSBT
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts in Pennsylvania
(WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a news release. I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization...
22 WSBT
Michigan abortion ballot petition to be decided through courts after state board deadlocks
LANSING, Mich. — The courts will again be a deciding voice when it comes to Michigan's precarious access to abortion. In a Wednesday vote, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers was unable to come to an agreement on whether the Reproductive Freedom for All ballot petition, which aims to write reproductive freedom into state law, should be allowed to be certified for the November election ballot.
22 WSBT
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots
LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Test scores in Michigan low across key subjects, new numbers show
LANSING, Mich. — As another school year kicks off, test scores released Thursday from the 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or MSTEP, show another year of poor performances in core learning areas like math, science, reading, and social studies. The release came the same day national test...
22 WSBT
One-on-one with libertarian candidate William Henry
In just months, voters across Indiana will head to the polls for the general elections. One of the seats on the ballot is the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's seat in District 2. Libertarian candidate William Henry will be facing Republican nominee Rudy Yakym and Democratic nominee Paul Steury in both...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County studies better conditions for juveniles waived to adult court
South Bend, Ind. — “It's not in the best interest of the kids, it's not in the best interest of the community, it's not rehabilitative.”. Imagine being locked in a room for 23 hours a day. That's currently what it's like for juveniles awaiting trial in adult court...
22 WSBT
Inaccurate THC tests could reopen criminal cases
Niles, Mich. — Thousands of cases may need to be reinvestigated in Michigan. That’s after state police determined one of their tests was faulty. Michigan State Police is temporarily stopping all THC toxicology testing, which is found in marijuana, after determining the test could have triggered false positives dating back to March of 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
22 WSBT
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
22 WSBT
Company locks customers from changing smart thermostats due to 'energy emergency'
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — A utility company prevented thousands of customers in Colorado from changing the temperature on their smart thermostats due to an "energy emergency," leaving customers upset and confused. Minneapolis-based utility company Xcel confirmed to KMGH-TV in Denver that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado...
22 WSBT
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line played their last show together and will pursue separate careers in the future, TMZ reported on Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday night as their last set ever, according to TMZ.
Comments / 0