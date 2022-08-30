Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
thedigitalfix.com
The best fantasy series of all time
What are the best fantasy series of all time? In today’s media landscape, there’s a fantasy series for everyone. Due to the epic scope of so much fantasy material, the best of the genre seen on screen is often thought of as the domain of fantasy movies. But, that hasn’t really been true for a long time, especially since Game of Thrones forced itself into the cultural consciousness.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
thedigitalfix.com
Horrifying Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man prop goes viral
An absolutely terrifying Demolition Man prop has resurfaced, and it’s freaking out the internet. Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone action movie, is soon to be celebrating its 30th birthday, and the prop (which sees a naked, cryogenically frozen Stallone) is a surprising early celebration of the anniversary of the ’90s movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Gleeson joins Joker 2 in undisclosed role
Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is joining Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and Zazie Beetz in Joker: Folie à Deux. The sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2019 movie, for which Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar, is set for release in October 2024. Todd Phillips will obviously be hoping to replicate the billion dollar success of the first movie. It set the record for highest-grossing R-rated movie.
thedigitalfix.com
How James Bond prepared Daniel Craig for Knives Out 2
Daniel Craig will be coming back as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out 2 release date for another mystery thriller movie. Expectations are high for the sequel, since the original was such a charming hit out of leftfield. Craig is confident, though – largely thanks to his time as 007.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was set to play Jerry Maguire before Tom Cruise got the role
The role of Jerry Maguire may have had Tom Cruise at ‘Hello,’ but according to Cameron Crowe, who wrote and directed the hit ‘90s movie, he had a different Tom in mind for the role. Jerry Maguire is a heartwarming drama movie about the titular sports agent...
thedigitalfix.com
Domhnall Gleeson wants to return to Star Wars
While the success of the Star Wars sequel trilogy was variable in terms of how it was received by critics and fans, it did introduce a great roster of villains. From the fantastically emo Kylo Ren, to Gwendoline Christie’s enigmatic Captain Phasma, to sniveling middle manager General Hux. And...
thedigitalfix.com
Pooh goes on a killing spree in Winnie the Pooh horror movie trailer
Winnie the Pooh isn’t looking for honey any more, now he’s out for blood. That’s not the tagline for new horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but it should be. Anyway, the first trailer for the bloody monster movie features Pooh and Piglet absolutely tearing through some unsuspecting teens.
thedigitalfix.com
Mike Myers’ neck still hurts from headbanging in Wayne’s World
Earlier this year, Mike Myers spoke to Vanity Fair about some of his iconic roles and scenes. From introducing Beyoncé to Led Zeppelin on the set of Austin Powers, to re-recording the entire Shrek movie in a Scottish accent. And one of Myers’ best comedy movies is undoubtedly Wayne’s World.
thedigitalfix.com
Jean-Claude Van Damme used to be a bouncer for Chuck Norris
Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the toughest action movie stars around, with numerous classics under his belt. Before Hollywood, he’d a varied career being a general tough guy, including serving as protection for one of the baddest of them all, Chuck Norris. The meeting happened soon after Van...
thedigitalfix.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home predicted to dominate box-office a second time
As Spider-Man: No Way Home prepares for a theatrical re-release with added bonus footage, box-office experts predict the MCU movie can dominate again. The Spider-Man movie was a huge success when it was initially released in 2021, and its second run in cinemas appears to be coming at the perfect time.
thedigitalfix.com
Rina Sawayama got John Wick 4 because of failed Matrix audition
Rina Sawayama is a successful singer-songwriter who released her debut album Sawayama to critical acclaim during the lockdowns of 2020. Her second album Hold the Girl comes out on September 16, 2022. But she still found time to film her first acting role in John Wick: Chapter 4. It turns...
